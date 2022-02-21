Y’all, the bill that Hensley is sponsoring may be the greatest piece of legislation ever proposed in our state. Senate Bill 2523 (which fellow Scene contributor Lena Mazel mentions in her roundup of outlandish legislation) would amend state law so that — and I’m quoting here because I want you to laugh with me — "'law enforcement officer' also means a person who has been issued an enhanced handgun carry permit."
Though unlikely, if this bill passes into law, you would become a law enforcement officer with eight hours of training and $100. You wouldn’t even need any training in, oh, you know, THE LAWS you’re charged with enforcing.
Listen, I’m not saying that state Sen. Joey Hensley has a habit of making rash, stupid decisions without thinking through their long-term consequences (e.g., his Wikipedia page), but I am saying that it makes no sense for a guy who’s faced accusations of spousal abuse and writing illegal prescriptions to his employee/lover/cousin to want more law enforcement officers out there in the world. Does he not realize he is (allegedly) the bad guy? In what way does it make any sense for a guy continually dogged by allegations that he is a violent, immoral drug dealer to want more law enforcement officers around on the lookout for violent, immoral drug dealers?!
If this passes into law, I’m going to be so very jealous of all the lawyers who will get to litigate the particulars of this. For instance, did you know that you can be hired as a police officer in Nashville with two years of experience as a law enforcement officer? Does that mean anyone who has an enhanced handgun carry permit now meets that requirement in 2024? What if you want to join the Southern States Police Benevolent Association so that you have access to their legal aid when you shoot someone in the line of duty? Their rules say you have to be “employed by a PUBLIC employer.” Lawyers are going to have to hash out whether being designated by the state as a law enforcement officer means you have law enforcement experience and if that counts as being employed by the state, and hence eligible for membership in organizations designed to protect law enforcement officers.
As a law enforcement officer, would permit holders be eligible for qualified immunity when they shoot someone? Can they go on high-speed chases? Do they have the authority to make arrests? Could these permit-LEOs designate themselves as the police police and go around making sure police officers follow the law? Would we at least get to hang out with police horses?
And by we, I mean me. The second this becomes law, I’m signing up to get my enhanced handgun carry permit, and I recommend that all who can afford the permit fee and the training do so too. There’s no downside to knowing more about gun safety, and I don’t see any downsides to being a law enforcement officer — especially one with no supervision and no rules of conduct. And if Hensley inadvertently created a bunch of lefty cops? I will laugh for a million years.
I’m sure I don’t have to tell you all what a bad idea this is. It would make police officers’ jobs a lot harder if there were a whole category of junior law enforcement people who might be on the scene with guns. How is a police officer supposed to arrive at the scene of a crime and discern which people with guns are criminals and which are his fellow law enforcement officers? And think of the legal problems this opens up for the state. Say I am one of these permit-LEOs and I see a person with her gun drawn, and I order her to drop it. She refuses, so I point my gun at her. We shoot each other. She, it turns out, is also a permit-LEO. Luckily, we’re poorly trained, so we are both just injured in the shooting. Who is responsible for our medical bills? We were shot in the line of duty. Also, can’t we both sue the state for making a law enforcement officer out of an obvious nincompoop who endangered the community?
This isn’t just opening a can of worms. This is a can of worms who are each opening their own can of worms. Just the Inception of stupidity. And I, for one, love it. As far as legislation goes, it solves no problem we currently have, and serves no purpose but to cause more problems. And it would cause problems for the sponsor of the bill! It’s just peak Tennessee politics: The fallout is foreseeable, but anyone who foresees it is some kind of evil liberal, so we’re going to pass it to spite them.
The first permit-LEO who arrests Sen. Hensley on suspicion of anything will get a free beer from me.