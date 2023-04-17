A week after a three-judge panel issued a temporary injunction halting the state’s plan to cut the Metro Council in half in time for elections later this year, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced Monday that the state would not appeal the decision.
With the state declining to challenge the temporary injunction, Metro is set to hold elections for a 40-member council in August. Metro argued in its lawsuit challenging the new law that the timeline would create confusion for voters and candidates.
The temporary hold issued by the court does not address the longterm viability of the legislation, passed by the Republican-controlled Tennessee General Assembly in the wake of the Metro Council’s decision not to support a bid for the 2024 Republican National Convention.
“Clarity about the law is important, both now and in the years to come,” Skrmetti said. “While the Court did enjoin the short-term, transitional provisions of the new law in Davidson County, the result of the litigation to date is that the cap on the size of metropolitan councils has been delayed but not defeated.”