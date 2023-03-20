Whew, I love this column Holly McCall wrote over at Tennessee Lookout last week. I’ve been thinking about it for days. McCall’s point is that Nashville seems to be rolling over and showing the state legislature our belly as the Tennessee General Assembly stands over us with all kinds of scalpels and carving knifes working to cut us apart.
McCall askes:
Who the hell is going to take some action? For decades, Nashville had a cadre of savvy business leaders with last names like Mathews, Dickens and Samuels who were able to make projects like the Music City Center happen and rein in political stupidity. But several of them have retired and the void hasn’t been filled.
And I’d like to answer that question. In the immortal words of Shawn Colvin and Steve Earle, ain’t nobody coming, so it’s up to you and me. This answer is right, but it sucks. First, we’ve been trying. All the things you do to try to get your government to listen to you and respond, people of Nashville have done it. We’ve marched. We’ve appealed to legislators. Folks ran for office. We’ve called. We’ve written letters. None of it has worked. Women’s rights have been stripped away. Fascists throw rallies and our politicians go speak with them. Nazis write thank-you notes to our governor and the thank-you note is silently accepted. I vote. As do others. We are losing or have lost.
We need to come up with a new strategy, and damned if I know what it is.
Second, I think we need to face up to the fact that no business leaders are stepping up because nothing that’s happening will affect them. Their kids already go to good private schools, so why should they give a shit if our education funding is shifted to sketchy private schools or cut all together? If they, their wives, mistresses or daughters need health care that isn’t available to women in Tennessee, they can just send them to where it is. If someone they love is gay or trans, again, just ship them someplace safe. They have enough money that a kid living in New York or Chicago or wherever isn’t a deterrent from their parents being able to see them regularly.
Legislative decisions that are devastating for most Tennesseans (because most Tennesseans are broke as shit) are at most mildly annoying to business leaders. Also, maybe we have to assume they agree with these developments. What difference does it make to HCA, for instance, if there are 20 Metro councilmembers or 40? In either scenario, it’s powerful enough that its calls move to the front of the line for being responded to. And if a business leader like, say, Steve Smith, doesn’t like something the city’s doing, he just goes to the state and gets a rule change.
I keep thinking that this situation should be very depressing. But I feel a kind of clarity. In the past, we have had all these tools and the help of all these people, and what we can say now is that they are not effective in this moment.
So now we have to be like scientists, examining the evidence, coming up with new ideas, testing them, and sharing them with others to test in their circumstances. No one is coming to rescue us. There aren’t any secret reasonable Republicans who are going to step in. There aren’t any business leaders who are going to stick their necks out for us. But we have each other, and that’s going to have to do.