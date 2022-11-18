In order to survive in Nashville, workers must make more than $17.40 per hour or $15.40 with health benefits, according to a United Way report that assesses data and measures financial hardship across the state. While $17.40 is much more than the federally mandated minimum wage, it still falls short of what workers would need to be considered financially stable under the United Way report, which would be slightly more than $32 an hour.
Nashville Living Wage, which launched just more than a year ago, is asking local employers to consider these numbers and sign on to provide their employees with a living wage.
The organization certifies employers in the market through an application process where businesses must prove that employees are earning at least $17.40 per hour or $15.40 with health benefits. If they meet all the criteria, employers are given resources and marketing materials to show that they’ve been certified by Nashville Living Wage.
During International Living Wage Week from Nov. 14-20, Nashville Living Wage is going door to door to talk with employers about providing a living wage to all of their employees. In the Five Points area on Saturday, they’re looking for volunteers to join them at Bongo Java East at 12:30 p.m. to begin canvassing. The organization is also accepting applications for new certified employers through Nov. 22.
Nashville Living Wage’s board president Aimee Shelide Mayer says it’s important to provide a place where employers can learn the benefits of providing a living wage. They want to make it attractive and simple for employers, and they want to build a network of local businesses who are proud that they’ve worked hard at figuring out how to make sure people earn what they need. Right now, there are 16 certified employers at Nashville Living Wage, including Nashville Foodscapes, Safe Haven Family Shelter and Neighborhood Health.
“The clearest benefits to an employer providing a living wage is that it attracts workers — it attracts good workers,” says Shelide Mayer. “It decreases turnover rates. It improves absenteeism in the workplace. It increases worker morale, which also means it's gonna decrease cost for hiring and training new employees. We see around us in Nashville such a demand for workers — everywhere you look, places are hiring. This is one additional way to attract workers to a business.”
Shelide Mayer says outside of those benefits, the more a person makes, the more they’re able to spend in their city. At a lower wage than $17.40, and even at that rate, housing in the city is unaffordable. As employees strike and form unions all over the country, Shelide Mayer points out that an organization like Nashville Living Wage is outlining just the basics of what a worker should earn to live in the city.
“We are looking at wages because we believe wages are the floor, you have to pay people at least what it takes to survive,” Shelide Mayer says.