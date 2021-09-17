To say the Tennessee Titans' season didn't open the way they — and nearly everyone else — expected would be a Black Knight-level understatement.
The 38-13 shellacking by the Arizona Cardinals was the worst home loss in the Mike Vrabel era and the second worst loss overall, bested only by a 40-14 defeat at Green Bay in the chill last season.
Quarterback Kyler Murray looked like he was playing with cheat codes. Linebacker Chandler Jones turned All-Pro tackle Taylor Lewan into a turnstile before turning him into a spectator, as Lewan was replaced as the game wore to its inevitable conclusion. For good measure, the latest breveted kicker, Michael Badgley, performed horribly and was subsequently cut. He might have been cut mid-game if general manager Jon Robinson felt like he could swing it.
The meant-to-be-feared Titans offense rarely found a groove, and playing so deeply from behind meant the usual strategy of grinding out the win with Derrick Henry's superhumanity had to be abandoned. The King ended up with 58 yards on 17 carries, a woeful 2.4 yards per carry, and, perhaps most shockingly, broke the same amount of tackles Sunday as I did. The team's leading receiver was neither A.J. Brown nor Julio Jones; that honor went to Chester Rogers. Jones' 3-for-29 was frighteningly similar to that of back-up running back Jeremy McNichols' 3-for-24.
Hey. Sometimes things happen. And with Kyler Murray, already a unique talent, having a career day, the thing that happens is you get flat beat. Really the most disturbing part of the game was the inability of the offensive line to stop anyone or move anything. Lewan and guard Rodger Saffold's mantra (available on ball caps!) is "RUN LEFT!" Maybe Chandler Jones bought one of those hats.
Speaking of Lewan, he told reporters after practice this week that perhaps his problem Sunday was that he was too hyped, that he had made too much of the game, his first since he tore his ACL against the Houston Texans in Week 5 last season. Honestly, that sounds like the pat answer of "sometimes I work too hard" people try to sneak past HR when they're asked for their biggest weakness in job interviews.
But it's a long season (an extra week long this season), so the Two Toners had to get back on the proverbial horse to prepare for the Seattle Seahawks, who made mincemeat of the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1, and Russell Wilson.
Wilson presents similar challenges to Murray, except that as a veteran, he's seen it all before. The Seahawks boast a formidable duo at receiver, too. Tyler Lockett had four catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns against the Colts, and D.K. Metcalf added four for 60 and a score of his own. Running back Chris Carson doesn't inspire the same fear as does Derrick Henry (but then, anyone who isn't an actual kaiju is in the same boat there), but went 16-for-91 against Indy.
It's easy to imagine the Titans being 0-2 before the AFC South schedule opens against Indianapolis next Sunday. The bookmakers agree: Tennessee is a 6.5 point dog. Woof.
The game kicks at 3:25 Central from Seattle's Lumen Field. CBS put our old pals Andrew Catalon and James Lofton on the stick.