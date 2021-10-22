How do the Tennessee Titans follow that?
After defeating the Buffalo Bills Monday night 34-31 in one of the best Monday Night Football games ever — setting the MNF record with seven lead changes — the Two-Toners will welcome the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. The Bills-Chiefs double was a one-two that prognosticators circled ahead of the season as a test of how for-real the Titans are. After all, many pundits said Buffalo is the AFC's best team despite the relatively soft schedule, and Patrick Mahomes & Co. are proven winners.
The Titans, with a hefty dose of Derrick Henry (of course), lofted back into the contender conversation with Monday's impressive victory, and another win Sunday will solidify that status. It's a good time to take on the Chiefs, who come into Nashville at a mediocre 3-3 — with the caveat that those three losses are to the all-likely-playoff-bound Chargers, Ravens and aforementioned Bills. Running back Claude Edna St. Vincent-Millay Edwards-Helaire is on injured reserve, though Mahomes and his pack of receivers along with tight end Travis Kelce are more than capable of moving the ball without much of a rushing attack.
But here's a dirty little secret about the Chiefs: They have a real problem stopping the run. How bad is it? Andy Reid's team ranks 27th in rushing yards allowed, 30th in rushing touchdowns allowed and 30th in yards allowed before contact. If you were wondering, Derrick Henry ranks first in rushing yards, touchdowns and yards before contact (and yards after contact, for that matter).
A win would not only keep Tennessee in its comfortable lead atop the AFC South (the Titans, it will not surprise anyone to learn, are the only team with a winning record in the division), but would also keep the team in the conversation for home-field advantage. And as we learned Monday, even one fan can make a difference.
Ian Eagle and Charles Davis are on the stick for the noon kickoff. One of these weeks, we'll get Nantz and Romo — I promise.