Update, Sept. 13: Kaiya has been found and is safe
A Nashville family is seeking help following the disappearance of Kaiya Ditrich, a 14-year-old Nashville student. Kaiya is 5-foot-3 with red hair, freckles, amber-colored eyes and a scar in the middle of the chest.
Kaiya, who prefers they/them pronouns, might be wearing a heart-shaped necklace and carrying an aqua-colored backpack, and was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, dark cargo pants, a crop-top sports bra and Nike tennis shoes. Kaiya was last seen at 9:30 p.m. on Friday evening, having run away at some point that evening or early the next morning after a verbal altercation with their mother.
Kaiya is from the 1000 block area of West Eastland in East Nashville and attends Hume-Fogg Academic High School. Kaiya previously attended Nashville Classical Charter School and may have been sighted around that area on Sunday afternoon, specifically near what is known as East Nashville's Fairy Garden at 303 Chapel Ave., heading north. According to their mother Nicole Heagarty, Kaiya enjoys the Fairy Garden and is intelligent, but struggles with directional sense.
Those who may have seen Kaiya or have information to share can call investigators from Hope For Justice at 615-356-0946 or 816-805-0965. They can also call the Metro Nashville Police Department at 615-862-8600.