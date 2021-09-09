As fans flock to see the Titans play the Arizona Cardinals in their first game of the season on Sept. 12, they can also support Nashville’s schools.
From 9 a.m. to noon, PENCIL and LP Building Solutions will be stationed outside Nissan Stadium to collect school supplies for Metro Nashville Public Schools students and teachers as part of the Titans 2021 Gameday Charity Drives.
There will be six collection sites on the north, east and south sides of the stadium. High-demand items include:
Pencils
Crayons
Markers
Erasers
Pencil boxes/pouches
Spiral notebooks
Dry erase makers
Colored pencils
Pencil sharpeners
Composition notebooks
Collected donations will be taken to the LP PENCIL BOX, PENCIL’s storefront that provides educators free access to school supplies throughout the year.
"Titans are proud to support our local teachers and students in a variety of ways throughout the year, and we are so thankful to have dedicated fans who also care about giving back to our community,” says Tina Tuggle, the Tennessee Titans' vice president of community impact. “We know that access to quality supplies is crucial to classroom success, so we are glad to partner with LP and PENCIL to host our annual gameday school supply drive at Nissan Stadium.”