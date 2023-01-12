When it comes to education stories to watch in 2023, well … allow us to gesture toward the entire education sector.

There are plentiful education-related developments that warrant attention this year, from how schools are funded to the books that students are allowed to read and the proficiency with which they’re reading them. (Read more on that last bit on page 7.) The Republican-led state legislature hasn’t held back from wielding power over local school districts, and some huge decisions will play out in Tennessee this year. The overarching question to consider as time unfolds: How are these decisions helping or hurting students?

In last year’s Stories to Watch issue, we at the Scene highlighted the possible transition of education funding formulas. The General Assembly successfully passed legislation implementing a new formula, which has been met with mixed reactions. The new Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement Act will replace the 30-year-old Basic Education Program; it’s also supposed to add $1 billion to the state education budget. Democrats worry that the additional investment still isn’t enough to remediate Tennessee’s historically low education funding, and that the student-based formula will make it easier for public education dollars to flow to charter and private schools. The formula isn’t set to go into effect until the 2023-2024 school year, and it could see some revisions in this year’s legislative session, which gavels in this week, before classes restart in August. Not only should folks pay attention to this first year of TISA rollout, but note how well it holds up over time.

One of the biggest education stories of 2022 was that of the Hillsdale College charter network, and it’s not over yet. Last year, Gov. Bill Lee announced his intention to partner with Michigan’s conservative Hillsdale College to bring its charter schools to Tennessee. That plan was initially criticized because of the conservative nature of the curriculum, which condemns progressivism and downplays America’s role in slavery. Later, Lee adviser and Hillsdale President Larry Arnn was caught on video insulting public school teachers. Three Hillsdale-affiliated charter schools applied to open in Rutherford, Jackson-Madison and Clarksville-Montgomery county school districts, and all were denied by local school boards. Following three contentious Tennessee Public Charter School Commission hearings, the Hillsdale-affiliated charter operator (American Classical Education) ultimately withdrew its applications before the commission made a decision. It has since filed five letters of intent to open charters in the same three districts, plus Maury and Robertson counties.

What children can read has been another source of extensive debate among Tennessee parents and politicians. In the past year, several school districts across the state removed books from curricula and school libraries. That may continue, especially since a new law gave the state Textbook and Instructional Materials Quality Commission power to ban books across Tennessee if challenged material reaches the body through an appeal process. Though the commission was supposed to issue guidance about book challenges by Dec. 1, it still has not as of press time. Furthermore, members of the commission are struggling with a lack of administrative support. How the commission moves forward, and the number of book challenges that could follow, remains to be seen.