Bill and Sam Gage of Selmer, Tenn., like to participate in activities at their local senior center. They also like to go fishing and watch wrestling, and they especially like going on trips. The twin brothers weren’t able to do those things when they lived in an institution for people with disabilities, which they did for most of their lives. These days they live on their own, and any assistance they need comes to them.
“It’s like we’re living a regular, normal life,” says Sam, who — like his brother — has an intellectual disability. “You ain’t living in a place where you’re told what to do all the time, having your life regulated every time you turn around. When everyone comes in at night, they lock the doors at 8 o’clock. You can’t go nowhere, you’re stuck. It ain’t no fun. I would think everybody’s happy not having to stay in those places anymore. They get to be a part of society, just being a part of their communities. Not being locked away somewhere, forgot about. They can enjoy life, more or less.”
The pair were part of a group called People First, which advocated to close institutions for people with disabilities. And they were successful — Tennessee closed its last institution in 2017. Over the past 30 years, things have completely flipped when it comes to state care for people with disabilities. Data from the Administration for Community Living shows that in 1987, 9 out of 10 disabled people who received government-funded support lived in an institution; in 2017, 9 out of 10 disabled people who received support through the government were getting that in the community.
Still, the same report found that fewer than 1 in 5 people with intellectual or developmental disabilities get publicly funded support at all. It’s important to note that people are still receiving support in smaller settings that can resemble institutions, like nursing homes and managed care organizations. The majority of people who have a disability are actually living with their families. A few thousand intellectually disabled people were living in institutions across the state at their height.
The push to close institutions came from a deep history of abuse and neglect, and advocates like the Gages wanted people with disabilities to have more autonomy, and to be around others who don’t have a disability. But moving out of institutions meant moving away from 24/7 medical staff, equipment, mental health professionals, specialists and recovery professionals — it also meant new variables and more risks.
“There’s just so much that can come in and out of an institution that you can’t easily replicate in a community where you need transportation,” says Lauren Pearcy, director of public policy for the Tennessee Council on Developmental Disabilities. “You can’t send all these people to someone’s home realistically, but we don’t have a transportation system where a person can get to all of those different places in one day.”
That’s where Employment and Community First Choices comes in. The TennCare-funded community support organization was introduced in 2016, and the idea is to serve more people who need help but weren’t necessarily in crisis by aiding with employment and quality-of-life support. The program focuses on employment with things like job coaching and prevocational training, as well as transportation to jobs and community activities, and help around the house. ECF Choices launched to 2,400 people and is helping around 3,500 today. But even combined with the 7,000 people in a legacy state program, it’s still a drop in the bucket — roughly 100,000 people in Tennessee would qualify for such a program.
Pearcy estimates that there are at least 5,000 more people on the waitlist; she also says she knows there are more who simply don’t know that the waitlist is available to them. Basically, if you have any type of intellectual or developmental disability, you should be on the waitlist. But money is tight: The system’s budget is so constrained that ECF Choices has to focus on people in crisis, like, says Pearcy, those who lost a caregiver or who may pose a danger to themselves or others.
“There’s this self-perpetuating cycle that’s happened for decades here, where people with the most needs, who are in crisis, enroll,” she says. “And then there aren’t resources to add more spots. So it becomes a very small system for a very high-resourced group.”
TennCare recently announced its budget plan to serve 2,000 of the people on the waitlist using American Rescue Plan dollars. The plan is just awaiting the final stamp of approval from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Wanda Willis is the executive director of the Tennessee Council on Developmental Disabilities. She points out that for those who were able to get enrolled, ECF Choices picked up where the school system left off. It has also opened up to people who have average intelligence but other disabilities.
“What happened is kids come through school and graduate, there was really nothing for them to move forward to,” says Willis. “And so ECF Choices was a real big boost there because it picked up kids coming out of high school, and helped to get them into community-based settings and work, with job coaches and things like that. So it’s just been a fantastic program for Tennessee.”
People like Bill and Sam Gage have seen the system change completely in their lifetime, and for them, it has absolutely been for the better. If the state can fully fund such support systems, the same can be true for the next generation of people with disabilities. That’s the very thing the Gages advocated for.
“I believe in the long run, they’ll be all right if they can get the help they need just to live their own lives, be happy,” says Sam. “To feel more like they fit into society. They don’t have to worry about these institutions no more because they’re closed down. They can think of a brighter future.”
“I want them to have a normal life,” Bill adds. “Choose their own destiny, make their own choices, live where they want to live, all that stuff.”