Recently, I had the opportunity to meet Sen. Mike Bell (R-Riceville), who represents the Tennessee Senate’s 9th District. We met during a duck-hunting trip in Arkansas, and I was surprised by his disposition, especially as we don’t have much in common when it comes to politics. Still, I found him to be a man of integrity with a high work ethic, and I believe he has served our state with honor.
Mike was first elected to the state House of Representatives back in 2006, and moved to the state Senate in 2011. He is quick to listen and thoughtful in his responses. This, no doubt, is part of what makes him a good person to represent the citizens of his district. That said, he is not planning to run for reelection this year. Lt. Gov. Randy McNally said in a statement that Sen. Bell’s absence would be a “tremendous loss for the Senate and the state,” and that Bell “brought a true working-class perspective to the Senate that has been simply invaluable.”
During our trip, I learned that Mike also owns and runs a small business and is a man of faith, a father and a grandfather, a farmer and a hunter. Amid making time for all that, he will have served in the Tennessee General Assembly for a total of 16 years at the end of this session.
When he announced that he would not seek reelection, Bell said serving in the legislature was the highest honor of his life, saying, “I feel it is now time to move to the next chapter of my life and pass the leadership mantle for this district to a new state senator.” He announced his decision early enough to let prospective candidates in the communities he serves time to get their ducks in a row, and for the district to have a good new representative.
Mike has served in numerous leadership positions in the legislature. Not only does he currently chair the Senate Judiciary Committee, he also served on the Senate Government Operations Committee from 2012 to 2018. He’s the current chair of the Sportsmen’s Caucus and a member of the Executive Council for the National Assembly of Sportsmen’s Caucuses. He has garnered several awards for his efforts to preserve hunting and fishing, which I find admirable.
As I spent time with the senator, I learned that while we obviously don’t agree on many political issues, I do agree with his faith, family values and his hard-working nature. Further, I believe he would show bipartisan support if he strongly believed in the issue. Even so, I believe he is more conservative than moderate.
Mike will leave the legislature when a new state senator is elected in the regular general election on Nov. 8. It’s not too bold to say that he’ll be missed by his constituents. Because if my experience in meeting and talking with Mike is any indication, he’s just a nice guy.
Bill Freeman
Bill Freeman is the owner of FW Publishing, the publishing company that produces the Nashville Scene, Nfocus, the Nashville Post and Home Page Media Group in Williamson County.