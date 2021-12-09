It’s been more than 37 years since a NASCAR Cup race crossed the finish line at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. The track and surrounding grounds have been in disrepair. But in March, Mayor John Cooper announced a letter of intent with Bristol Motor Speedway that began paving the way for NASCAR events to return to the fairgrounds.
Last month, Cooper agreed in principle to a BMS plan that includes total renovation of the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.
BMS tried to strike a deal with the previous two administrations to bring NASCAR back to Nashville, but with Cooper as mayor, BMS may now be closer to the finish line. To be finalized, the plan has to be reviewed by a third party, which can attest to the validity of its financial framework. And while the current Metro Charter allows for racing to continue on the property, any demolition there requires approval by 27 Metro Councilmembers.
Back in March, the mayor said the city would invest $50 million in revenue bonds to upgrade the speedway and grounds; now his administration thinks an expanded vision for the property warrants up to $75 million in city-backed financing. The Tennessean recently reported that renovations at the property would be “financed by 30-year revenue bonds issued by the Metro Sports Authority, to be paid through various revenue streams. These revenue streams include everything from rent payments to sponsorship agreements and event revenue.” Also, the Tennessee General Assembly approved legislation this year that allows some ticket revenues to be used for facility improvements. But the BMS proposal is racing ahead under a yellow flag. Residents around the fairgrounds are concerned about noise levels, and Metro Councilmember Colby Sledge has said the proposal does not have the same transparency that preceded the deal regarding the nearby Major League Soccer stadium.
The BMS proposal addresses the noise concern with a 20-foot wall designed to reduce noise levels around 50 percent.
The Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway has a storied history, with races at the location dating back to 1904, and racing being integrated into the annual state fair there in 1915. The track was paved in 1957, and NASCAR began holding races there the next year. From that time on, we as a city had an unwritten obligation to maintain the track. We created it, therefore we are committed to maintaining it.
There have been many proposals that would eliminate the traditional uses of our fairgrounds, but in the past Nashvillians have opposed closing and repurposing the property. Now we have not only a new soccer program and venue, but also the opportunity to see Nashville as a NASCAR city once again. Granted, the BMS plan will require the approval of the Nashville Fair Commissioners Board and the Metro Council, but as Mayor Cooper said, the partnership with Bristol Motor Speedway “creates an economically viable future for our historic track, spurs hundreds of millions of dollars in economic activity, and completes the last unrenovated part of the Nashville Fairgrounds at no cost to the Metro General Fund.”
The Tennessean cites analysis by Tourism Economics that says bringing NASCAR series events back could add roughly $100 million to Nashville’s bottom line from annual visitor spending. Further, we have drivers like Dale Earnhardt Jr. saying they’ll race at least once a year on our track if the deal closes. It’s not difficult to see why tourists and locals would be attracted to the races, should everything pan out.
From all outward indications, the mayor and BMS are working to create a venue and environment that Nashville can be proud of, and that will — pardon the pun — drive our economy to a more powerful place.
I applaud Mayor Cooper and Bristol Motor Sports for not giving up on the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. I appreciate their efforts in working through the concerns of residents while bringing such an iconic landmark back to life. As a city of racing fans, we started this track, and it’s up to us to make it something we can be proud of for years to come.
Bill Freeman
Bill Freeman is the owner of FW Publishing, the publishing company that produces the Nashville Scene, Nfocus, the Nashville Post and Home Page Media Group in Williamson County.