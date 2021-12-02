Unfortunately, it is no surprise that only about 50 percent of Tennessee residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Our state’s political “leadership” seems to spend more time undermining protections for our citizens than it does looking out for us.
WKRN recently reported that Tennessee is back on “COVID-19 watch,” with the positivity rate climbing to 14 percent of people tested in the week prior to Thanksgiving. In the face of rising concerns, Gov. Bill Lee chose not to extend Tennessee’s state-of-emergency status when it expired on Nov. 19, a day that also saw 1,749 new cases and seven more deaths according to the Tennessee Department of Health. (The state’s total death toll is now roughly 17,000.) Dr. William Schaffner, professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, told WKRN that we should be concerned: “COVID has not gone away, it’s still being transmitted.”
Yet here we are, watching another game of political ping-pong as our governor works to override the laws and policies of the federal government.
On Nov. 12, Lee signed into law a legislative package curtailing the power local agencies have to impose restrictions to combat COVID-19. Senate Bill 9014 limits vaccine and mask mandate requirements by local governments and businesses, and prevents public schools from issuing mask mandates for staff and students. Like Lee’s executive order to override the mandates, the new law was almost immediately blocked by U.S. Middle District Court Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw Jr. due to the “confusion” it would likely cause. Crenshaw wrote: “Given the alleged conflict and the possible confusion this creates for schools in Tennessee, pending an expedited hearing, the parties shall maintain the STATUS QUO as it pertains to students with disabilities and their federally guaranteed rights as of Thursday, November 11, 2021, prior to the effective date of Tennessee Code Annotated § 14-2-104.” That “status quo” was good through Thanksgiving. As of this writing, there were no updates as to the status and whether or not the law could take effect due to repercussions from federal laws.
The legislation had the governor’s legal adviser Liz Alvey concerned. As reported by the Associated Press, Alvey sent an email to Senate leadership pointing out that the new law violates the Americans with Disabilities Act, which puts the state at risk of losing federal funds.
In addition to pulling authority from schools and local governments, the new legislation also prevents governments and businesses from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations. The only exemptions would be if an entity could show they’d lose federal funding by complying with a state law requiring them to ignore White House policies, which is something the Ford Motor Co. negotiated. President Joe Biden announced that companies with more than 100 employees must require vaccinations. (The Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced details of the requirement Nov. 4.)
Adding insult to this injurious behavior, Republican Rep. John Ragan issued a letter to the state medical board demanding they delete a statement from their website that informs physicians of potential disciplinary action if they spread misinformation regarding COVID-19 vaccines. I don’t know about you, but I think the state medical board should be allowed to deter doctors from spreading lies and misinformation when it comes to the health and safety of Tennesseans in the midst of a pandemic.
Why does our governor spend such tremendous effort to dilute and nullify safety precautions for COVID-19? The governor is vaccinated, and most of our Republican legislators likely are too. Yet the governor continues to ignore science and the data. Why is legislation like this even necessary? Gov. Lee already had an executive order that allowed parents to opt out of mask requirements in county school districts.
We are all tired of wearing masks, social distancing and COVID-19 restrictions, but we cannot simply give up on safety precautions. We have to continue to be careful and keep each other safe. And especially at this time of year, when we are spending more time indoors and anxious to get together with family and friends.
Let’s ignore the governor’s attempts to defy common sense and undermine safety protocols. We should, as individuals, work to take care of our friends, family and neighbors, remembering that COVID-19 has not gone away.
As Dr. Schaffner pointed out: “Careful, cautious and vaccinated is the way to get through this holiday season.”
Bill Freeman
Bill Freeman is the owner of FW Publishing, the publishing company that produces the Nashville Scene, Nfocus, the Nashville Post and Home Page Media Group in Williamson County.