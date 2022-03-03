Amtrak recently unveiled plans to expand rail travel to Tennessee, with its newest Connects US map showing a line running from Atlanta through Chattanooga to Nashville. Many Tennesseans are excited about the prospect of rail travel coming back to Nashville, and the idea is gaining support — including from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. This is because Amtrak could reduce highway traffic, which we obviously need, and create jobs.
The idea of rail travel in our city and state is not new. Amtrak offered service from Nashville to Atlanta, but that service was discontinued. In 1979, we lost service altogether when the Chicago-to-Miami line that ran through the city was discontinued. Since then, lawmakers have been talking about it somewhat regularly. In 2020, Rep. Jason Powell (D-Nashville) sponsored a bill to examine the viability of rail expansion in the state. The bill had great interest and passed the Senate, but was later dropped by the House Calendar and Rules Committee in part because of COVID-19.
Today, however, we have a completely different situation. As Powell told Tennessee Lookout, “There is unprecedented momentum right now for passenger rail here in Tennessee because of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that recently passed.” In President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan, $66 billion is targeted for passenger rail — the largest investment in passenger rail service since Amtrak began.
Still, our state has much to do — and as Democratic state Rep. Yusuf Hakeem of Chattanooga says, “We need to strike while the iron is hot.”
Powell has called for the creation of a Train Travel Caucus that would bring Amtrak service back to our state, starting with a Nashville-Chattanooga-Atlanta line and then moving to Bristol and Memphis. This bipartisan caucus would spearhead the expanding and promoting of rail transportation in Tennessee. If found feasible, the Connect US line could include stops in Nashville, at the Nashville International Airport, in Murfreesboro and in Tullahoma.
How will we know if it is feasible?
Powell is sponsoring another bill, HB2278, that directs the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations to study the feasibility and cost of passenger rail. The state would set up a new entity, the Tennessee Agency of Rail and Public Transportation, to work with local, state and federal government to support rail transportation.
Obviously, as with any step forward, there will be obstacles to overcome. There will be questions from community members, businesses and lawmakers. How will the infrastructure work? How much of it already exists? Currently, CSX owns major portions of the railroad system in Tennessee. They too will have questions, but CSX appears open to a passenger rail system. Spokesperson Cindy Schild says the company has more passenger services than any other railroad in areas of high population. That said, they still want plans to be directed in a way that will not negatively impact communities or freight-rail operations.
State Sen. Jon Lundberg, a Republican from Bristol, told the Lookout that he is excited about the project but is concerned about negotiations with railroad companies, because they want to “put as much freight on the tracks as possible, which conflicts with passenger trains.” And there may be areas where portions of the rail system must be reconstructed for trains to pass each other. But as CSX appears to be open-minded, I personally feel optimistic.
I agree with Powell when he says our shift to passenger rail is “critical.” Nashville is continuing to see more and more growth. In 2020, Nashville’s Metro area was among the fastest growing metros in the United States. The benefits of bringing back rail travel will not come overnight — it will take a lot of hard work, and a lot of time, attention and funding. But if we want to make real progress, we need to get on board this train.
Bill Freeman
Bill Freeman is the owner of FW Publishing, the publishing company that produces the Nashville Scene, Nfocus, the Nashville Post and Home Page Media Group in Williamson County.