With the holidays upon us, many people are no doubt thinking about the economy, thanks to the cost of everything from gifts to their electric bill. But according to the November jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, things are looking up for working families across the country. President Biden’s economic plan is working.
Since President Biden took office, 10.5 million jobs have been created — 750,000 of them manufacturing jobs, according to the White House. The administration also shared that the “national average gas price has fallen by roughly 50 cents in the past 30 days — and now stands at $3.32 per gallon.” Here in our area, we’ve seen it below the $3 mark in some places.
As noted in a Dec. 2 report from The New York Times, “America’s jobs engine kept churning in November, the Labor Department reported Friday, a show of continued demand for workers despite the Federal Reserve’s push to curb inflation by tamping down hiring.” The Times added that “the unemployment rate was steady at 3.7 percent, while wages have risen 5.1 percent over the year, more than expected.” Reuters reported that nonfarm payrolls increased by 263,000 jobs in November. “Data for October was revised higher to show payrolls rising 284,000 instead of 261,000 as previously reported,” noted Reuters.
“The U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs in November, defying aggressive action from the Federal Reserve to cool the economy and bring down decades-high inflation,” noted CNN in a similar report this month. “The unemployment rate held steady at 3.7%, according to the Labor Department.”
“U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in November and increased wages, shrugging off mounting worries of a recession, but that will probably not stop the Federal Reserve from slowing the pace of its interest rate hikes starting this month,” reported Reuters, adding that “there were 10.3 million job openings at the end of October, with 1.7 openings for every unemployed person, many of them in the leisure and hospitality as well as healthcare and social assistance industries.”
Despite positive reports, we all recognize that it is going to take time for our nation to get past the once-debilitating global pandemic and firmly back on its feet. But we have shown great resilience, and things are indeed improving — albeit not as quickly as we might like. And when it comes to the labor market, things are happening in the corporate world that are not the norm — protocols that have more to do with “COVID just in case” measures than with the work of President Biden’s administration.
For example, technology job cuts have been higher of late — but, says Reuters, “economists say these companies are right-sizing after over-hiring during the COVID-19 pandemic.” And CNN reports that companies are “pipelining talent” — meaning “companies post jobs to develop a pool of candidates.” According to Laura Mazzullo, founder of East Side Staffing in New York: “Candidates don’t know that’s what’s happening, so they’re being pipelined, when actually they think they’re applying for an active job. And this is where we’re seeing a bit of a disconnect.”
But the upside, according to Recruitment.com, is that corporations plan to fill these jobs at a later date with those already in the pipeline — based on their company’s future needs.
Jim McCoy, vice president of solutions for ManpowerGroup, says that “most of those [who’ve lost tech jobs] appear to be getting reabsorbed into the labor market.” He adds, “Most companies are digital at this point, and if not, they’re investing in automation, they’re investing in their web presence, they’re investing in business performance tools, and so they need [information technology] workers.”
The numbers we’ve seen from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and from the White House prove encouraging. President Biden’s economic plan is working. The statistics show that under Biden’s leadership we’ve created millions of new jobs and hundreds of thousands of manufacturing jobs, the unemployment rate is holding steady, and wages have risen 5.1 percent over the year. In the new year and beyond, I believe we’ll see even greater improvements.
Bill Freeman
Bill Freeman is the owner of FW Publishing, the publishing company that produces the Nashville Scene, Nfocus and the Nashville Post.