This letter may be the hardest one I’ve ever written, but I wanted to respond to recent remarks made by Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr. With clear anguish, Kerr commented on the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 children and two adults were killed. These mass shootings’ recurrence is on everyone’s minds. The Uvalde event was one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history, as was 2012’s Sandy Hook massacre in Connecticut, which took the lives of 20 children and six adults.
To date, there have been more mass shootings in 2022 than days in the year. The U.S. ended 2021 with 692 mass shootings, according to the Gun Violence Archive. In 2021, more American children 17 and under died from gun violence (1,560) than died from COVID-19 during the entire pandemic (1,070). As of this writing, there have been 27 school shootings this year. Other mass shootings have recently occurred in Buffalo, at a church in Southern California and in Dallas.
All this built up to Coach Kerr taking time at a pregame press conference to talk not about basketball, but about the Uvalde shooting — about background checks becoming law. Currently, background checks are not required for gun sales and transfers by unlicensed and private sellers. Kerr was angry and filled with disbelief as he called out those in power who he feels could make a change: “There are 50 senators right now who refuse to vote on HR 8, which is a background-check rule the House passed a couple years ago. It’s been sitting there for two years. There’s a reason they won’t vote on it: to hold onto power.” Kerr directly asked Mitch McConnell and others: “Are you going to put your own desire for power ahead of the lives of our children and our elderly and our churchgoers? Because that’s what it looks like.”
I think many have the wrong idea here. Despite what Coach Kerr said, that background checks could reduce the ease of gun buying, all many heard was “gun control.” And immediately they covered their ears, spouting about all the rights that would be stomped on in the name of gun control.
I am a gun owner and an avid hunter, and that’s not what I heard. What I heard from Kerr made sense to me. I do believe, given all we’ve experienced as a nation, that when it comes to gun violence, it is indeed too easy for too many violent people to get a gun. I also know, as President Biden recently stated, that “common sense gun laws can’t and won’t prevent every tragedy. But we know they work and have a positive impact.”
Furthermore, a number of polls taken over the years show that the majority of Americans support universal background checks for those wanting to buy guns. A 2018 Gallup poll found that 92 percent of people supported “requiring background checks for all gun sales,” and in 2019, a Quinnipiac University poll found that 94 percent of American voters supported universal background checks. But as Kerr said, we have 50 senators “holding us hostage” and not doing what the American people want. Perhaps he’s right.
As reported by The New York Times, within hours of last week’s shooting, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) “moved to clear the way to force votes in coming days on legislation that would strengthen background checks for gun purchasers … but that Republican senators gave little indication that their positions had changed.” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut) gave a stirring plea, asking his colleagues why they’d work to be “in a position of authority if … as the slaughter increases, as our kids run for their lives, we do nothing?” Any gun legislation would require 60 votes due to the Senate’s filibuster rules. So far, it just doesn’t look promising.
Still, we must do more than offer prayers.
Native Texan Matthew McConaughey may have recently said it best: “The true call to action now is for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror, and ask ourselves, ‘What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state and neighborhood tomorrow?’ We cannot … make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo. … This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better.”
Bill Freeman
Bill Freeman is the owner of FW Publishing, the publishing company that produces the Nashville Scene, Nfocus, the Nashville Post and Home Page Media Group in Williamson County.