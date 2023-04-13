Following the mass shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville on March 27, thousands of students and allies joined together in a strong show of protest against the current state of gun laws in Tennessee. These students, grieving and fearful, showed up in peaceful protest, pleading for better gun laws. But some Republican lawmakers did not want to hear it, and instead turned their focus toward the three Democratic legislators who took charge in assisting the students.
Rep. Gloria Johnson of Knoxville, Rep. Justin Jones of Nashville and Rep. Justin Pearson of Memphis acknowledged the protesters from the House floor. Jones took to the well of the House with a bullhorn, and the three led chants for gun reform for the students. Though the three were trying to let the students know they were heard and understood, other legislators called it “disorderly behavior” and grounds for expulsion. The two young Black representatives, Pearson and Jones, were expelled from their House seats. Johnson remains in her seat.
Legislators used words like “decorum” to explain their argument for expulsion. But as the Tennessee Lookout notes: “House Republicans didn’t care about decorum when former Rep. David Byrd was credibly accused of sexually assaulting high school basketball players he coached, nor when the FBI raided the homes and offices of three GOP House members, nor when former Sen. Brian Kelsey was indicted on federal charges.”
As The Tennessean noted on April 6, “No House member has ever been removed from elected office for simply violating decorum rules.” So why now?
According to the expulsion resolutions, the three “did knowingly and intentionally bring disorder and dishonor to the House of Representatives through their individual and collective actions.” But what about the dishonor this brings to our state? What about the dishonor brought to the students, who go unheard because the expulsion of these legislators has taken the national spotlight?
The expulsions of Pearson and Jones did nothing good for Tennessee’s reputation. Expelling two young Black legislators makes the Republican legislators appear racist, and the original plea for gun reform by students has been brushed to the side. According to British newspaper The Independent: “In America, even the most stirring calls to action to prevent mass shootings have a way of quickly being forgotten or neutralised. No matter how many victims speak out, no matter how many legislators call for a new approach, no matter how awful the details of each new massacre at hand — little has been done in decades to change the way guns are accessed in the U.S., aside from Republican-led states making it easier to carry pistols without a permit.”
Gov. Bill Lee told students who showed up at the Capitol, “You’re heard.” He said this with legislation on the table — House Bill 1158 — to lower the permitless carry age from 21 to 18.
Gov. Lee’s solution to gun violence in schools is to place an armed security guard at every Tennessee public school, boost security at both public and private schools, and provide additional mental health resources. And then what? Bars on the windows? Treating students as if they are the prisoners is hardly conducive to creating a good learning environment. If anything, it could lead to students feeling even more fearful and anxious. After all, anytime an armed guard is needed nearby, doesn’t that always indicate imminent danger? Further, mass shootings don’t happen only at schools. Will we be provided with armed guards at the grocery store, the mall, bars?
The focus should be on identifying the root cause of the problem, which is the easy availability of guns in the country and here in Tennessee. CNN reported in 2021: “The U.S. has the highest firearm homicide rate in the developed world. In 2019, the number of U.S. deaths from gun violence was about 4 per 100,000 people. That’s 18 times the average rate in other developed countries.” Allowing people to purchase guns without proper background checks, training or licensing is irresponsible and dangerous.
Expelling lawmakers because they are advocating for gun reform alongside their constituents? Even if you disagree with their position, that is not right. When politics are prioritized over the need to create a safer and more just society, that is just plain unacceptable.
Bill Freeman
Bill Freeman is the owner of FW Publishing, the publishing company that produces the Nashville Scene, Nfocus, the Nashville Post and The News.