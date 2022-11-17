While, as of this writing, votes are still being methodically counted across the country, it is already abundantly clear that the “red wave has crashed against the rocks of reality,” as retired CBS Evening News anchor Dan Rather so concisely put it.
The contrast between President Biden’s calm and measured initiatives and Trump’s angry rhetoric has never been more stark. ABC News described Trump as “fuming” on election night. One close Trump adviser was quoted as saying, “This is a sinking ship.” Speaking anonymously, another Trump adviser said, “Like every other Trump catastrophe, he did this to himself with stupid and reckless decisions.” And this wasn’t a Democrat speaking — this was a top Trump adviser! Trump has imploded, taking the party with him, bringing about the GOP’s loss of both houses of Congress as well as the White House in just two years. As Republican former House Speaker Paul Ryan recently said, “We lost the House, the Senate and the White House in two years when Trump was on the ballot or in office, and I think we just have some Trump hangover. I think he’s a drag on our ticket.” Outgoing Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks put it even more bluntly: “It would be a bad mistake for the Republicans to have Donald Trump as their nominee in 2024.” And Brooks, a Republican, didn’t stop there. “Donald Trump has proven himself to be dishonest, disloyal, incompetent, crude and a lot of other things that alienate so many independents and Republicans. Even a candidate who campaigns from his basement can beat him.”
Moderate voters in both parties have spoken: It’s time for logic and reason to rule the day. Examples abound of Trump’s meddlesome involvement and endorsements gone awry. In states across the country, moderate candidates and those who stood up to Trump beat their opponents. It happened in Pennsylvania, where voters chose to deny Trump-backed Mehmet Oz in a fierce Senate race, instead voting for Democrat John Fetterman — in a textbook example of a purple state, where election results often reflect the political diversity of its population. And Gov. Brian Kemp won reelection in Georgia — a Republican who famously stood up to Trump by refusing to cave on his baseless “election fraud” theories. Instead of the forecasted “red wave,” America is seeing a surging tide of purple. Americans are using the ballot box to say the far-right extreme has had its day.
What does this mean for Tennessee? We have some of Trump’s loudest cheerleaders in our congressional delegation, after all — U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn being arguably the loudest. A glimmer of moderation is beginning to be visible, however. The desire for balance is growing in our state. We see it in the weak election of Andy Ogles, our newest member of Congress, who won 55 percent of the votes in a district gerrymandered to benefit Republicans. Ogles came pretty darn close to repeating what is happening in Georgia’s U.S. Senate race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. Walker failed to convince more than 50 percent of voters that an endorsement from Trump is enough to counter numerous scandals and extreme views. We even see it in Tennessee’s GOP leadership, who sidestepped quick as a jackrabbit to say “no thank you” to Trump’s attempt to shoehorn Morgan Ortagus into our delegation. (Ortagus infamously couldn’t even name the interstates that intersect our city.) Even in our solidly red state, we are seeing results that show that Tennesseans are growing tired of the far-right extreme and their intolerant ways.
So back to my question. What does this mean for Tennessee? Well, it means that our governor — who spent millions on his second campaign and who coasted to office handily — must have aspirations beyond the governor’s mansion. It speaks loudly that the juggernaut of his second campaign used the same slogan as his first: “Bill Lee for Tennessee.” But the fact that he blew through more than $3 million in ad buys during the final month of a campaign that was a pretty sure bet to begin with? That speaks louder. I think “Bill Lee for Washington” is more his thinking these days.
It also means that our far-right delegation should be wary of the balance in their home districts. It may be that Sen. Marsha Blackburn will feel the sting of a moderate Williamson County in 2024. It may be that Andy Ogles is unable to retain his weak majority of votes in the new gerrymandered 5th Congressional District. To be frank, I think all our extreme, far-right congressional representatives should be concerned. Time will tell.
Bill Freeman
Bill Freeman is the owner of FW Publishing, the publishing company that produces the Nashville Scene, Nfocus, the Nashville Post and The News.