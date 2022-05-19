Very little good can come from a Roe v. Wade reversal by our highest court, following the recent leak of the U.S. Supreme Court’s draft opinion likely overturning the landmark case. However, there is a possible upside to this dangerous legal opinion — it could very well energize the Democratic base for generations.
A recent CBS News poll indicates that the potential reversal has motivated Democrats to vote considerably more than it has Republicans. “Right now, Democrats (most of whom favor keeping Roe) are more than twice as likely as Republicans (most of whom want Roe overturned) to say reversing that decision makes them more likely to vote this year,” reads the CBS News article. “Three in four Republicans say it won’t affect their likelihood of voting.”
Bloomberg reports on similar findings per a recent Morning Consult/Politico poll: “Abortion-rights supporters are more galvanized than opponents by the prospect of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.”
So polling suggests that Republicans see little to no effect upon their voting plans, yet Democrats see it as an impetus to head to the voting booth. While most would have expected the GOP to be crowing over their supposed victory, it has been somewhat surprising to see little far-right horn-tooting, relatively speaking. As The Guardian has recently commented, “Rather than celebrating the news of Roe’s likely demise, Republican leaders have mostly tried to focus on the leak itself, saying it represents a break in court decorum and blaming the incident on Democrats.”
It may very well be that Republicans are quietly realizing that overturning Roe v. Wade will become the third rail of partisan politics, no matter how you come down on the issue. One could argue that this is quickly becoming the case in Georgia. Trump-endorsed and trailing Republican gubernatorial candidate David Perdue is running a primary challenge against incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, who famously refused to bow to Trump’s demand to ignore Georgia’s certified votes in the 2020 presidential election. Perdue is working hard to corner Kemp and use the leaked draft opinion as a wedge between GOP voters, but polls are showing that the more moderate Kemp is continuing to hold his lead.
The leak is clearly impacting races, and most political experts are forecasting that this will also have significant repercussions for the November midterm elections — and even the 2024 elections. Media outlets including The Washington Post are saying this news “might upend the midterms.” As the U.S. News and World Report has reported, a Roe reversal has the potential to “shake the political foundations” of our country.
Our country will suffer from this newest wedge driven between neighbors, family members and communities. And yes, trust in yet another federal institution is now at risk of breaking. The biggest problem here is, of course, that a very personal issue of health, freedom and faith has now again been thrust to the public forefront. The best outcome is that voters will be energized to come out to vote and take a stand in the face of this limit to personal freedom.
Bill Freeman
Bill Freeman is the owner of FW Publishing, the publishing company that produces the Nashville Scene, Nfocus, the Nashville Post and Home Page Media Group in Williamson County.