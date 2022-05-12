Ever since we earned the distinction “It City” almost a decade ago, it seems Nashville has remained the darling of many ranking organizations. But the most recent is arguably even more impressive than the many we’ve earned in recent years.
According to CrowdStreet — a leading real estate crowdfunding website — Nashville has recently been named one of the top cities in which to invest in our real estate industry. While the report itself is noteworthy to real estate organizations, Nashville’s inclusion shows that the industry’s successes are the result of our city’s overall economic health — and that’s good news.
Nashville is one of the top cities in which CrowdStreet’s experts recommend investing in real estate. Using multiple industry factors, Nashville earned the third spot out of the 20 cities ranked in this year’s report — up from sixth place in CrowdStreet’s 2021 report.
According to CrowdStreet: “Over the last decade, Nashville saw a population increase of 21% and is projected to expand by an additional 500,000 people between now and 2039. Recently named the top large U.S. metro for economic growth in 2021, relocation and expansions from companies like Oracle and Amazon are creating thousands of jobs in the area.”
Diving deeper into this report, Nashville ranks highly in nearly every segment of the real estate industry, including the notable top spot we earned in the office space sector. Nashville is ranked first nationwide in office space — our occupancy rates, office space demand and job growth put us over the top in the desirability to invest.
Similarly, Nashville also lands in the top 10 in CrowdStreet’s hospitality rankings. This city’s hospitality industry has always been strong, and has weathered the pandemic of the past two-plus years with determination. Our resilience has been noticed by CrowdStreet. “So far, the top performing markets across the U.S. have been concentrated in the south, with warmer, drive-to leisure destinations like Fort Lauderdale leading the way. For our 2022 list, we like many of the fastest recovering southern markets, including Nashville and Myrtle Beach.”
Nashville real estate’s retail sector is also thriving, ranking sixth nationwide on CrowdStreet’s 2022 report. But that’s not just due to visitors or corporate influence, but also everyday Nashvillians, without a doubt. “Half of the markets on our list are located in the Sunbelt region, an area that continues to benefit from in-migration, corporate relocation and job growth,” reads the report. “After all, retail is heavily dependent on a local population that is willing and able to spend their hard-earned money, versus saving for a rainy day.” Loosening up the pocketbook is a shot in the arm for local businesses, but it’s also an indicator of the economic health and well-being of a community. If enough people are comfortable spending money on goods and services after covering necessities, it’s an indication that the economy of the area is sound.
Next is in the multifamily sector of the real estate industry. According to CrowdStreet, “Typically, wherever vacancies are low, unemployment is decreasing and wages are growing, there is an opportunity for multifamily investors.” Nashville ranks 11th out of 25 markets in our successful multifamily industry, and I’m proud of my company Freeman Webb’s commitment to remain a place for people in all walks of life to find homes and create a sense of community.
While Nashville’s rankings in multiple segments of the real estate industry are impressive on their own, the fact that we are one of the top cities to invest in is even better news: Being considered a good investment is a strong indication that Nashville has weathered the economic storm that we’ve endured for the past two years. Our small businesses are growing, and our corporate partners are continuing to do their part in growing jobs and supporting our communities. Our economy is strong, and that’s good news for everyone.
Bill Freeman
Bill Freeman is the owner of real estate and property management firm Freeman Webb Company, as well as FW Publishing — the publishing company that produces the Nashville Scene, Nfocus, the Nashville Post and Home Page Media Group in Williamson County.