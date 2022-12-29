It’s been a historic month for former President Donald Trump. He notched another loss among his political endorsements, with the solid defeat of Herschel Walker by Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s Senate runoff election. This brings his midterm endorsements to a resounding overall flop. As The New York Times recently described it, “Herschel Walker’s loss in Georgia delivers another blow to the former president in a state that has been emblematic of his struggles when it comes to endorsements.” In fact, as Politico recently wrote, the damage done to Trump’s reputation and endorsement strength from the midterm election results is a clear sign that his iron grip on the GOP is weakening. “Amid a sea of safe choices,” Politico reported, “the former president backed some candidates that could deeply dent his endorsement reputation.”
Proof of weakening endorsement power, combined with the Republican Party’s growing dissatisfaction with Trump’s dead-weight presence, would certainly make for a bad month. But that amounts to a quiet day for Trump. Criminal referrals to federal law enforcement had to have made for the worst in a succession of bad days. As The Atlantic’s David Frum puts it so directly, “Justice is coming for Donald Trump.” He continues: “Every effort to hold Donald Trump accountable has been thwarted by those who made it someone else’s job. Not anymore.”
Frum — interestingly enough, a former speechwriter for President George W. Bush — is not the only GOP player to express clear dissatisfaction with Trump and his growing trash heap of misdeeds. One of Trump’s earliest supporters was Tom Marino, the former congressman from Pennsylvania. His recent statement spoke volumes. “I will not support Trump, in fact, I will campaign against him,” he wrote in a letter to The New York Times. He continued: “Our country deserves a person who is mature, respects others and is honest to lead our nation.” It doesn’t get much more direct than that!
Well, the words of Mitch McConnell, if you can believe it, were arguably even more damning. Speaking in response to the Jan. 6 Committee’s recommendation that the DOJ pursue criminal prosecution of Trump for his role in the attack on the Capitol, McConnell said, “The entire nation knows who is responsible for that day.” McConnell’s expression of dissatisfaction with his former president is a rallying cry to many other GOP leaders, who are finally beginning to express concern over the mounting evidence against their former leader. As noted by NBC News: “Trump was the first president in American history to be impeached twice. Now, he is also the first president to be formally referred by Congress for potential prosecution.”
What have Tennessee’s leaders said recently about Trump? Has Sen. Marsha Blackburn acknowledged his role in the Capitol attacks? Has she agreed that his policies created discord and anger the likes of which this country has seldom seen in the modern era? No. The Trump transition team member has remained silent.
What about Gov. Bill Lee? Has he commented on the situation that the GOP finds itself in? No.
Our state leaders here at home and in D.C. have remained quiet on the fact that their party’s de facto leader has just been referred to the Justice Department for criminal charges. Just another day at work for our extreme, far-right public servants!
Bill Freeman
Bill Freeman is the owner of FW Publishing, the publishing company that produces the Nashville Scene, Nfocus, the Nashville Post, and Home Page Media Group in Williamson County.