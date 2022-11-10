Through the never-ending bickering of our current political climate, good news is being lost amid partisan posturing. Economic progress — real economic progress — is being made. This is something that should be championed regardless of political affiliation, yet once again we see far-right politicians trying to distract from the solid progress the Biden administration has been making. Our own senior U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn is again attempting to diminish the progress and cast doubt on its importance.
Point one. Under President Joe Biden, our country has seen the national deficit fall by a historic $1.4 trillion this year. By comparison, Trump oversaw some of the largest increases in our national debt to date. According to Fox Business, “Republican President Donald Trump added nearly as much national debt during his four years in office as Obama did in eight, posting another $8.2 trillion.” At the time of that Oct. 7 article, Biden had dramatically slowed our national debt, with Fox Business reporting that after “less than two years into office, Biden has so far added $1.84 trillion to the national debt.” At that rate, Biden is on track in his first term to cut the increase in our national debt by roughly half as much as Trump increased it by. I repeat: Biden is on course to cut our national debt increase by half of what Trump borrowed.
And what does our senior senator have to say about Biden’s national deficit reductions and the reduction in our borrowing? Last year she called Biden’s economic progress “reckless spending” during a Senate GOP leadership press briefing — as Forbes put it, “Blackburn assailed Biden for increasing national debt.” So Blackburn mischaracterizes and criticizes Biden’s successful steering of our economy and national debt, but somehow she remains perfectly quiet on the fact that Trump oversaw some of the largest increases in our debt ever seen.
Point two. Job growth is strong under President Biden’s watch. As he recently noted during White House remarks made in October, we have seen record numbers of jobs created during his first term. Biden remarked that his administration has overseen “10 million jobs created — a record for any administration at this point in a presidency.” Biden also pointed out that we’ve hit a 50-year unemployment low with 3.5 percent and added nearly 700,000 manufacturing jobs “created with companies investing billions of dollars to build industries of the future here in America, proving that ‘Made in America’ is no longer just a slogan.”
What has Sen. Blackburn said about Biden’s clear economic progress and job growth? Here’s her pointed tweet from just a few days later: “Americans are struggling to put food on the table because of Biden’s socialist spending spree. They do not want to hear another rambling speech from Biden.” Did she comment on the increase in jobs? No. Did she comment on our low unemployment rate? No. She simply latched onto the GOP’s far-right talking points for the day and resorted to derogatory descriptions.
At the end of the day, it’s fair to question legitimate policies and their apparent benefits or drawbacks. It’s fair to acknowledge progress and failures made by a presidential administration, either at a single point or as part of an overarching look at administrations on the whole. We need to look back at our past in order to best map our steps for the future.
Yet our entire political atmosphere is being overtaken by snarky soundbites and pithy one-liners crafted to serve as social media ammunition for a future campaign. When can we return to business as usual? We should start at the ballot box, electing representatives based on their ability to listen to our needs, craft policies that are directed to improve our daily life and work cooperatively with each other and remain above the fray. Unfortunately, I don’t see any real chance for that with Tennessee’s congressional delegation as it stands today.
Bill Freeman
Bill Freeman is the owner of FW Publishing, the publishing company that produces the Nashville Scene, Nfocus, the Nashville Post and The News.