In all my years as a businessman, and with all my involvement in politics, never have I seen such outright, vehement tossing of political grenades at an entire city as what the Republican-led state legislature has been up to. In August, Nashville’s Metro Council voted against inviting the Republican National Convention to the city, citing security and cost issues. “Locking down ‘nearly all of downtown’ could cost more than $100 million,” reported The Tennessean at the time, “and three previously scheduled conventions would need to be canceled to accommodate RNC crowds.” This of course would have cost Nashville even more. Logically, security was also a matter of serious concern and consideration.
Though we’ve passed those concerns, the entire city — and not just the Metro Council — is now facing the wrath of the GOP lawmakers who are angry over the RNC rejection. They are so angered, in fact, that they are working to either defund or take over everything in Metro Nashville they can get their hands on, starting with the Metro Council. And from all indications, they do not care whose rights they have to trample to make their point.
To start, they’ve introduced HB48, legislation to cut down the size of the Metro Council from 40 to 20 members. Such a move “poses an existential threat not just to Nashville’s self-governance but to the constitutional rights of all local governments across the state,” reports The Tennessean. “The larger council size ‘protects minority representation in government by creating more opportunities for diverse voices and perspectives to serve.’ Nashville voters [already] rejected a local referendum attempting to shrink the council to 27 members … by nearly a two-thirds margin in 2015.” The Tennessean’s David Plazas adds that the larger point “is one of respect for the self-determination and self-governance of ordinary citizens, who are stuck in the middle of a clash between state and city elected leaders over politics.” And according to Senate Minority Leader Jeff Yarbro (D-Nashville), any debate about the size of the Metro Council should be among local voters.
Next, Republican lawmakers targeted the Music City Center. SB648 would end “previously authorized privilege taxes … around the convention center,” which are used to fund the center. How is this in the best interest of Nashville or the state, when — as Mayor John Cooper has noted — “Nashville is the engine of the state’s economy”?
Republican Lt. Gov. Randy McNally has said, “Over the last year, Metro has made it clear they are no longer interested in aggressively recruiting top-tier conventions to Nashville.” But Axios reports that “conventions account for about 40 percent of the city’s tourism business.” Last year, the convention center even hosted convention planners the American Society of Association Executives to recruit more conventions. Hosting the ASAE in 2014 “led to 41 association conventions, 201,205 hotel room bookings and $120.5 million in direct visitor spending.” Furthermore, 84.5 percent of our state’s gross domestic product comes from metro areas, with the Nashville-Franklin-Murfreesboro area accounting for 36.1 percent of the total. The convention center’s contribution to that figure is nothing to dismiss.
Despite being the bull’s-eye of GOP legislators, the Music City Center has offered a $25.5 million downtown-improvement grant to Metro Nashville and the Nashville Downtown Partnership. The funds would go to improve streets, sidewalks, traffic safety and more. Says president and CEO Charles Starks, “The grant will be paid unless state leaders pursue a bill … to revoke six primary tax-revenue streams that maintain and operate the convention center.”
What’s more, Gov. Lee and Republican lawmakers have set their sights on the Airport Authority — of which I’m a member — the Sports Authority and venues like Bridgestone Arena. They have introduced two new bills that would undo the makeup of the boards and give the power to appoint most of their members to state legislators and the governor. Though Gov. Lee has been silent as usual on this issue, the governor must be supporting these bills — it’s unlikely they’re pushing his potential ability to appoint board members without his permission. Writes Sandy Mazza, “Both bills are written to apply only to areas with metropolitan governments and only those with populations of more than 500,000 people. Only Nashville-Davidson County meets the criteria.” Ridiculous! Nashville officials plan to fight the state in court if the bill passes. “There is no rational basis to create different rules that apply solely to Metro Nashville,” says Metro law director Wallace Dietz. “Any legislation that does so can create grounds for litigation.”
It’s no secret that politicians are often welded to their belief systems — but at the cost of potentially devastating an entire city and its reputation? That’s what could and likely will happen if the Republican lawmakers and Gov. Lee decide their desire for revenge is greater than their desire to serve and do the right thing. If they go this route, one word comes to mind — disappointing.
Bill Freeman
Bill Freeman is the owner of FW Publishing, the publishing company that produces the Nashville Scene, Nfocus, the Nashville Post and The News.