The Davidson County Chancery Court’s recent decision to require Gov. Bill Lee to consent to requests for public records is good news — not only for the groups seeking the legal decision, but for democracy as a whole.
As multiple news reports have detailed, our own FW Publishing filed a lawsuit against the governor’s office one year ago in order to obtain records detailing Lee’s no-bid contract with the multinational corporation McKinsey & Co. during the pandemic. The governor’s office denied our request, using a legal loophole to refuse to make these records available to the general public. Chancellor Patricia Moskal agreed with our argument and has required Gov. Lee’s office to comply with our request. I would like to thank her for her thoughtful consideration of our argument, but the real winners in this court case are the general public and democracy as a whole.
The Washington Post’s slogan rings true here: “Democracy dies in darkness.” What makes that expression even more apt in this instance is that the slogan was popularized by the Post’s investigative journalist Bob Woodward — made famous for his role in revealing the Watergate scandal to the world.
If Gov. Lee had won the day, the records of this controversial $3 million no-bid contract would have remained hidden from public scrutiny. It is the job of the general public and of the news industry as a whole to ensure that our government is operating fairly, efficiently and above board. When requests such as ours are denied, suspicion grows. The chancery court agreed with FW Publishing, but the fact remains that Gov. Lee has used this same legal maneuver to deny more than 60 records requests while in office. It is the responsibility of the news industry to question our government when it actively attempts to hide material that, by rights, should be available to everyone.
This situation reminds me of other recent attempts to shield information from the public by our elected officials — most notably former President Donald Trump and Tennessee’s senior U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn. Everyone knows of Trump’s refusal to hand over any document that might put him in a negative light or benefit him personally down the road. Despite an FBI raid and stories of flushing sensitive material down the toilet, Trump’s most ardent fans have still not been dissuaded from following him in lockstep. Even our own Sen. Blackburn, who has stood by Trump’s side and supported Lee throughout his campaigns, is famous — or should I say infamous — for her refusal to provide documentation on expenses for a trip to Los Angeles while employed by the state of Tennessee. In the 1990s, she burned expense receipts that had been questioned by the governor’s office at the time and then mailed the ashes back with a note reading, “Copy of L.A. expense report as requested!”
It’s hard to believe that Lee’s refusal to provide the above records is the mildest example we have of our far-right GOP leaders’ efforts to deny release of records that don’t put them in the best light. Gov. Lee simply hid behind a legal loophole. Trump lifted confidential and classified material in broad daylight and hoarded it at Mar-a-Lago. Blackburn has long been accused of funding her family members’ lifestyles with campaign donations, as well as multiple campaign issues that have warranted audits and led to serious findings by the FEC.
It may not rise to the level of Trump’s and Blackburn’s misdeeds, but Lee’s attempt to hide behind legal maneuverings to avoid public scrutiny of no-bid contracts doesn’t sound like the person who campaigned with his personal faith front-and-center. It doesn’t sound like the man who promised to lead our state with honesty and forthrightness.
Bill Freeman
Bill Freeman is the owner of FW Publishing, the publishing company that produces the Nashville Scene, Nfocus, the Nashville Post and The News.