As reported earlier this month by ForeignPolicy.com, “Ayman al-Zawahiri — who, along with bin Laden, oversaw the terror attacks against the United States on Sept. 11, 2001, and led the terrorist group after bin Laden’s death — was killed in a CIA drone strike in Kabul in the early morning hours of July 31.” The suffering experienced by 9/11 victims was horrible, and their families have long felt the sting. Yet the news that one of the key orchestrators of the attack was successfully eliminated under Biden’s authority seems to be minimized or swept under the rug in many news reports, as if it were a small detail.
Perhaps some outlets have relegated the elimination of an international terrorist to a “success list” because President Biden has seen many accomplishments of late — some of which may be seen as equal in importance.
New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, for instance, reports that “Biden’s most outlandish-sounding promise has actually come to pass: He has revived bipartisan lawmaking.” A separate Intelligencer article published in June states that “one positive surprise has been the Republican Senate’s willingness to work with the administration on areas of common ground.” That piece points to the new “gun-safety bill, which has the support of 10 Senate Republicans,” calling it “the most recent example of what has become a pronounced surge in bipartisan productivity.”
The Aug. 12 Intelligencer report, however, raves about Biden, noting that he has “signed a spate of laws enjoying support from both parties … including a gun-safety measure, health care for veterans, a $280 billion bill funding scientific research and semiconductor production, reform of the Postal Service, more than half a trillion dollars in funding for infrastructure, and a national holiday for Juneteenth.”
All these are great accomplishments, but as noted recently by The New York Times, “the challenge for President Biden is to make sure his latest successes resonate with Americans who remain deeply skeptical about the future.” This skepticism is due in large part to “rising inflation, high gas prices, a crumbling agenda, a dangerously slowing economy.”
But things are turning around.
Unemployment is seeing record lows. Gasoline is far below the $4 mark in many places now — I’ve seen it as low as $3.14 for regular. Bipartisan cooperation is happening, and the Inflation Reduction Act is set to finally become a reality. As noted by the Times, Sen. Joe Manchin, “a Democrat who had single-handedly held up Mr. Biden’s boldest proposals, agreed to a deal that puts the president in a position to make good on promises to lower drug prices, confront climate change and make corporations pay higher taxes.”
The Washington Examiner calls the new Inflation Reduction Act “the No. 1 issue in midterm voters’ minds.” As noted by the Times in late July, “the package would set aside $369 billion for climate and energy proposals, the most ambitious climate action ever taken by Congress, and raise an estimated $451 billion in new tax revenue over a decade, while cutting federal spending on prescription drugs by $288 billion.” Three days later, the Times reported: “The deal would give Medicare the power to negotiate lower prices for millions of Americans, extend health care subsidies under the Affordable Care Act for three years and require corporations to pay a minimum tax.”
Let’s do a tally of President Biden’s recent successes. Perhaps most importantly, one of the most dangerous terrorists in the world is no longer a threat to America. With his promised bipartisan cooperation in full swing, Biden’s administration has accomplished:
- A gun-safety bill
- Reform for the U.S. Postal Service
- Investment of more than half a trillion dollars in infrastructure
- Health care for veterans
- A $280 billion bill funding scientific research and semiconductor production
- A national holiday to celebrate Juneteenth
- Unemployment at record lows
- Renewal of the Violence Against Women Act
- Cooperation from Manchin in passage of the Inflation Reduction Act
These items could help Democrats hold onto seats in 2022, and I believe the hard work President Biden and his administration are doing will pay off even more in the long run.
As White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said recently, “I think we should just be really thrilled and really excited that we’re getting work done for the American people, and I think that’s what matters at the end of the day.” I agree.
Bill Freeman
Bill Freeman is the owner of FW Publishing, the publishing company that produces the Nashville Scene, Nfocus, the Nashville Post and Home Page Media Group in Williamson County.