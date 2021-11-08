In August 2014, Glenn Funk was elected Davidson County’s 36th district attorney general. He is just the third person to hold the office since 1966. He has done a pretty good job in the seven years since that election, and has earned a reputation for fairness.
The DA’s office under Funk’s leadership has grown more diverse — the percentage of prosecutors of color has grown from 3 percent to 28 percent. His office focuses on prosecuting domestic violence and other violent crimes.
But Nashville’s DA has found himself at odds with Tennessee’s Republican-led legislature.
Funk has said that Nashvillians “really want a commonsense approach to the criminal justice system that keeps us safe and does not incarcerate folks without good reason.” And that makes sense. Why would we want to spend time and valuable resources incarcerating people for minor offenses when putting away more violent criminals preserves the safety of our city — and our tax dollars to boot? According to Funk, by reducing the rate of incarceration for petty crimes, taxpayers in Nashville are saving more than $45 million a year. Astounding!
Further, in maintaining prosecution of domestic violence offenses as a top priority — along with the improvement of support services for victims — Funk and his team have found more success in bringing convictions. This, coupled with intervention services, saves lives and improves the quality of life for our city’s families.
I think Glenn Funk has made Nashville a safer place. One of his many accomplishments was in 2016, when he worked with then-Mayor Megan Barry and Judge Casey Moreland to set up the Human Trafficking Intervention Court, the first court of its kind. In 2014, the TBI estimated that there were more than 100 reported cases of minors being trafficked for sex in Nashville — and a much higher number of adult victims were reportedly trafficked that same year.
During his career in Nashville, Funk has held positions as an assistant district attorney, a special prosecutor, a public defender and a private-practice attorney. Even so, some have little fondness for his commonsense approach and are unhappy that he can exercise his discretion in prosecution — an independence granted by our state’s constitution.
Recently, Funk has come under fire because some state legislators are unhappy with his public blanket statements about not enforcing laws that would “promote hate.” In the statement in question, Funk was referring to the state law requiring businesses that are open to the public to post notice if they let transgender people use the restrooms matching their gender. And now conservative legislators want prosecutors to go after schools with mask mandates.
In the wee hours of Oct. 30, the General Assembly passed legislation that would give power to the state attorney general to request courts appoint district attorney pro tems (i.e., temporary replacements) for any DA who refuses to enforce certain laws — like, for instance, prosecuting a business owner for failing to post a sign regarding transgender bathroom use, or incarcerating teachers or school board members for enforcing mask mandates.
Nashville deals with a lot of crime, most of it misdemeanors. It’s a matter of resources, and thus priorities have to be weighed. Ultimately, it’s the DA’s discretion on what’s enforced. Funk recently told NewsChannel 5 that approximately 60,000 warrants are sworn out by the Metro Nashville Police Department every year — he says 6,000 of those are major felonies, and he estimates that 3,500 to 4,000 are violent crimes.
Some Republican legislators have concerns over a law that seeks to unseat district attorneys who don’t enforce laws the way lawmakers feel is appropriate. Rep. Bruce Griffey (R-Paris) has noted that the state already has the means to remove district attorneys general. Sen. Jeff Yarbro (D-Nashville) has noted that the measure would put unelected lawyers in place of duly elected district attorneys.
I think Funk is right to use common sense in determining where his office puts its efforts. Otherwise, we’d have a raft of people in jail for neglecting to put signs on their bathroom doors while violent criminal offenders walk the streets. I agree with District Attorney Funk that prosecutors need to use the “levers of power” to provide “a check and balance on overreaching” by other branches of government.
Bill Freeman
Bill Freeman is the owner of FW Publishing, the publishing company that produces the Nashville Scene, Nfocus, the Nashville Post and Home Page Media Group in Williamson County.