It is shameful seeing the safety of our children used as a pawn in a partisan political battle. Gov. Bill Lee issued an order undermining local leaders’ attempts to protect their communities with mask mandates for schools that continues to be fought in federal court.
Thankfully, U.S. District Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw has ruled that Lee’s order violates federal law.
But now the Tennessee General Assembly has passed even more restrictive legislation that would further tie the hands of our local schools and businesses and limit their options for keeping our children safe and protecting employees and customers. The legislation essentially says COVID must be out of control (i.e., that infection rates must top the numbers seen in the highest weeks of the pandemic to date) before mask mandates can be implemented. You can rest assured that our governor will not take even a millisecond to consider the ramifications of this legislation before signing it into law.
With school-age children, teachers and administrators together in close proximity, our school systems are the canaries in the coal mine when it comes to COVID-19 surges in our communities. The legal challenges to Lee’s existing opt-out executive order argue that allowing parents to make the final choice for their children puts the health and well-being of our most fragile students in harm’s way.
How far are we willing to go to ensure our health and safety? It’s apparent that our GOP leadership isn’t willing to go very far. Instead of making practical, common-sense decisions that help prevent exposure to this deadly virus, our governor and GOP leadership are thwarting attempts at every turn. They continue to insist that simple disease-prevention measures are a partisan issue.
In a recent poll by Grinnell College and reported on by The Washington Post, 80 percent of Republicans polled think Americans have the absolute right to opt out of a vaccine mandate from our government. That’s a higher level of support from polled Republicans than even religious freedom or open-carry of firearms received. Reflecting the partisan nature of the debate, Republican support for the right to reject vaccine mandates was 44 points higher than Democratic support (though only a few points higher than it was for independents) — the same differential as on the issue of the right to get an abortion.
That is astounding news.
OK, vaccine mandates are divisive. But why do so many of our elected leaders balk at simple measures like mask-wearing, which is shown to provide some measure of protection? Why do these leaders do little to encourage vaccination, which is shown to provide substantial protection? According to the latest data from U.S. News & World Report, Tennessee still has one of the lowest partial vaccination rates, with only 54.4 percent partially vaccinated.
This distrust of life-saving vaccines is reflected by the fact that Tennessee has a much higher infection rate than the national average. Slice the data however you wish, but the facts are clear: Vaccines help slow COVID-19’s spread, and they vastly decrease the likelihood of serious complications and death in those who still contract the virus. “In Tennessee, the infection rate is far higher than the national average,” reports news outlet 24/7 Wall St. “Since the first known case of COVID-19 was reported in Tennessee on Mar. 5, 2020, there have been 1,267,363 total infections in the state — or 18,720 for every 100,000 people. Of all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Tennessee ranks No. 2 by cumulative COVID-19 cases, adjusted for population.”
Fortunately, we’re seeing some signs of improvement. NBC News reported last week that new COVID-19 cases were down nearly 25 percent, and Tennessee’s new cases are down even more — 46 percent.
Vaccination, social distancing and mask-wearing are paying off. We can be cautiously optimistic that we might continue to see numbers heading in the right direction, thanks to everyday people who have taken steps to protect themselves and each other. But even so, Tennessee’s leaders continue to slow the process, trying to prevent us from heading in the right direction.
What’s wrong with this picture? It looks to me like many of our leaders care more about politics than human lives.
Bill Freeman
Bill Freeman is the owner of FW Publishing, the publishing company that produces the Nashville Scene, Nfocus, the Nashville Post and Home Page Media Group in Williamson County.