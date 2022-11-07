Because our biological clocks move in tandem with the cycles of daylight and nighttime, the last day before we set our clocks back an hour in the fall can seem even more compressed than usual. That was the case as I made my way to Drkmttr, the nifty performance space on Dickerson Pike where Chicago avant-popster Nnamdï was set to play the final show of his current tour. The warmth of the day lingered into the evening, and there was a full house of fans at Drkmttr who were there to see the Chicago super-eclectic do his thing. Nnamdï is indeed a superb pop musician with skills in the construction of songs you can hum along to, but his sense of time — abetted by his crack band — was expansive and playful, with preplanned detours that made the show far more than a simple presentation of material.
Nnamdï closed out his tour in Music City with support from local indie rockers Volunteer Department, whose big beats and strummed guitars underpin smart songs about the complexities of social situations. The band, led by Oliver Hopkins, takes indie as a starting point. I missed their set — hopefully there will be a few more before their EP Clean Living is out on a date TBA. But I was able to catch most of Joshua Virtue’s foray into busted-up, sour-and-sweet rap that combined the flow of ’70s soul with outlandish beats and off-kilter chords that put me in mind of, say, Frank Zappa.
Like Nnamdï, Virtue is a Chicago musician, drawing upon the big stew of influences the city is known for. In contrast to Virtue’s intensity, Nnamdï took the stage from the rear of the venue after his band — two electric guitars, bass and drums — waited for him with an air of uncertainty. He’s a huge personality, and he came into the spotlight dressed in a green jumpsuit that made him look like a character from a graphic novel about a futuristic pop-soul-funk auteur from Chicago.
What’s striking about Nnamdï is, well, everything. But no discussion of his methods could fail to mention his outrageously big, mobile voice, which has a rocker’s range and a wacky cartoon character’s flexibility. There was never a moment during his hour-plus set when he didn’t seem both in control and slightly bemused by his own virtuosity as a singer and bandleader. His band was equally adept, going from frantic post-hardcore to XTC-style pop to shiny shoegaze, with the two guitars piling on layers of beautiful harmonics.
They performed his latest album Please Have a Seat from start to finish, and the immaculate sheen of the album got splayed and messed with for the benefit of an audience he held in his hand. What you hear on Please Have a Seat is a glorious mix of approaches that reads definitively as rock ’n’ roll — if rock ’n’ roll had the slinky power of R&B and soul and the stretched-out time signatures of prog and New Wave. Going into the show, I was already addicted to the album’s “Touchdown,” a magnificent account of fear of flying — at least I think that’s what it’s about — that sounded like The Beach Boys channeling the acerbic guitar moves of the aforementioned XTC’s Andy Partridge.
Nnamdï & Co. also took another favorite of mine on Please Have a Seat, “I Don’t Wanna Be Famous,” into the stratosphere. There’s no sense of Nnamdï holding back throughout Please, and this is a man who hungers for pop success — the perks of the lifestyle — without sounding like an overeager rock star. In other words, his worldview is as idealistic as his music. Using samples to augment the drive of the band, the group showed off an amazing array of techniques that place them at the forefront of the pop avant-garde.
For example, Nnamdï is a master of Auto-Tune, and he uses it to amplify his vocal approach. There’s not a trace of timidity in anything he does onstage. His songs fold in organ samples, proggy interludes, straight-ahead chord changes that quickly turn weird, and stretches of very fast 12/8 time that suggest a distant relationship to gospel music. I heard echoes of Zappa, George Clinton, Brian Wilson and the great English avant-soul artist Lewis Taylor in the set.
Nnamdï was also charming — I don’t think I’ve ever heard an out-of-town musician tell a Nashville crowd anything like this: “What am I supposed to do? Use a tuning pedal? Absolutely not.” He turned “Dedication” into an audience sing-along and got out into the crowd to make his point. As far as I could tell on a strange, time-challenged evening that felt transitional, everyone had a good time. That’s because Nnamdï knows how to extend that most precious of resources, time, in ways that cohere as songs you remember. It was rock ’n’ roll as the big beat and big fun — just like it’s supposed to be in a world where fun can be a scarce commodity.