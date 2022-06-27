In the quiet spots between the first dozen songs of Bon Iver’s set at Ascend Amphitheater Friday night, the group’s falsetto-voiced frontman Justin Vernon did not say a word. He’d quickly grab a new guitar from his tech, adjust the headphones he wears onstage and start the next tune. At one point, he brought out guitarist Josh Kaufman, who played earlier with opener Bonny Light Horseman to join the band for “Salem.”
“So this song’s gonna be for all the witches throughout history,” Vernon said to the crowd. “We celebrate you. And if you need a fucking ride to an abortion clinic call us. No questions asked.”
As engrossing as the band’s set had been so far, he’d finally addressed the day’s news — the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade — which was undoubtedly on the crowd’s minds. As the show began, a woman a few rows in front of me made her way to her seat with a protest sign, likely having come to the show straight from the march that had just ended downtown.
I’d made my way into the amphitheater in the middle of Bonny Light Horseman’s wonderful opening set. The folk trio — originally formed in 2018 for Vernon’s Eaux Claires festival in Wisconsin — performed a mix of traditional British folk songs and original tunes that had me checking out their 2020 self-titled album on the way home.
Vernon & Co. delivered an exquisite and at times cathartic performance. But anyone in attendance who came looking for the sad indie crooner who holed up in a Wisconsin cabin and created 2007’s still-excellent For Emma, Forever Ago might have been disappointed. Vernon has pretty much ditched that sound, and traditional song structure, all together. These days, everyone in the band has multiple instruments at their disposal, and Vernon operates with a guitar, a keyboard and various forms of synthesized wizardry. The five-piece band included two drummers, and wielded twice as many keyboards and a saxophone — plus Vernon’s pitch perfect vocals.
The result was a 20-song set that was heavy on material from the collective’s two extraordinary most recent albums — 22, A Million and i,i — with swells of sound surrounding Vernon’s voice in songs that seemed almost formless at times. The past was not completely forgotten, though. The band performed one song from For Emma — “Lump Sum,” with its hypnotic acoustic strumming — as well as “Holocene,” one of the best tracks from 2011’s self-titled album. One of the show’s high points was “Blood Bank,” the titular tune from Bon Iver’s 2009 EP, which built and built and built into a wall of sound and flashing lights.
As the crowd filed out after the one-song encore — an almost spoken-word rendition of “RABi” — it wasn’t Vernon’s reflections on our troubled and uncertain times that echoed in my mind. What lingered longest were the words he sang around the set’s halfway point, when the band played “PDLIF” — that is, “Please Don’t Live in Fear”: “Think we on the wrong track somehow / While I'm not gonna tell you that everyone's safe / I will say / There will be a better day.”