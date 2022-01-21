Country Music Almanac 2022 playlist header

Aaron Vance, Chiyanti, Roberta Lea and Hisyde

As you read through our inaugural Country Music Almanac issue, you’re almost sure to see recommendations for artists you’ve never heard of — or have maybe heard about but haven’t taken a close listen to. Don’t feel bad! So did I, and I assigned and edited the thing.

With the wealth of great music mentioned in these pieces, it’d be nice to have a sort of quick-reference guide, wouldn’t it? Keeping that in mind, I’ve assembled a handy Spotify playlist. Check out some five hours’ worth of tracks from Aaron Vance, who graces our cover; Roberta Lea, who spoke with Vance, Black Opry founder Holly G and Scene contributor Brittney McKenna; Hisyde and Chiyanti, who put their own spin on country inspired by hip-hop and other sounds; and many more folks included among our artists to watch or who appear in our journalists’ survey.

Give them a listen and head on over to the artists’ websites or your favorite record store to get your very own copy of their records.

Tags

Like what you read?


Click here to make a contribution to the Scene and support local journalism!