As you read through our inaugural Country Music Almanac issue, you’re almost sure to see recommendations for artists you’ve never heard of — or have maybe heard about but haven’t taken a close listen to. Don’t feel bad! So did I, and I assigned and edited the thing.
With the wealth of great music mentioned in these pieces, it’d be nice to have a sort of quick-reference guide, wouldn’t it? Keeping that in mind, I’ve assembled a handy Spotify playlist. Check out some five hours’ worth of tracks from Aaron Vance, who graces our cover; Roberta Lea, who spoke with Vance, Black Opry founder Holly G and Scene contributor Brittney McKenna; Hisyde and Chiyanti, who put their own spin on country inspired by hip-hop and other sounds; and many more folks included among our artists to watch or who appear in our journalists’ survey.
Give them a listen and head on over to the artists’ websites or your favorite record store to get your very own copy of their records.