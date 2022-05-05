In his cover story this week, contributor Lance Conzett talks to a variety of folks involved in the collection of hip-hop scenes here in Music City. It’s a thorough look at three groups that are building a sense of community that gives them more strength than ever.
Still, there’s no way a single story could cover the huge range of phenomenal MCs and producers that are pushing Nashville hip-hop forward. There are lots of folks Conzett didn’t get to talk with: Daisha McBride, Mike Floss, Virghost, $avvy and Rashad tha Poet, among many more. Hopefully you’ve heard these folks’ work by now — the Scene and other local pubs have written about them, and you’ve heard more and more of them on the radio, on podcasts like We Own This Town and in film and TV placements.
With the vast breadth and depth of the scenes in mind, we’ve assembled a playlist — also by no means a complete look — to help you get your ears around some of the incredible music being made, by artists featured in the story and not. Check it out below, follow all the artists on social media, buy their records and get out to their shows!