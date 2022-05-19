One of the stories we’d hoped to bring you this week was a preview of this year’s installment of the Nashville Boogie, a long-running rockabilly-centric festival put on by Muddy Roots organizer and promoter Jason Galaz. But life handed Galaz one big-ass bag of lemons in the form of a medical emergency, forcing the cancellation of the event last week.
Still, many of the participants are determined to make lemonade, and they have organized several related events for the weekend. It gets started today with a pre-party at American Legion Post 82 in Inglewood with a hot rod cruise-in that began at 10 a.m. Music begins at 1 p.m. and continues till the Post closes, with headline performances by guitar ace Deke Dickerson, Post 82 stalwarts The Cowpokes and Todd Day Wait. The cover is $10, with a suggested donation of $20 if you can swing it.
The party continues Friday through Sunday at Eastside Bowl with a series of happenings called Eastside Boogie. In addition to sets from folks like Hillbilly Casino, The Hi-Jivers, and Jane Rose and the Deadend Boys, you’ll be able to catch legends Rosie Flores and Art Adams. Saturday’s show is billed as Adams’ final performance before he retires from the stage.
There will be DJ sets, pin-up coaching sessions by Sabina Kelley, a reprise of the car cruise-in and even more activities. That includes the Music City Record Collector’s Convention, which takes over the venue on Sunday. Weekend passes are $50; see the See Tickets event page for all the details.
There are lots of moving parts to events like these, and they've had to be organized quickly. So be sure to check social media for artists, Eastside Bowl and Post 82 for updates before you head over. Though Nashville Boogie is affiliated with the events in spirit only, its Instagram profile is also a good source of info.