One of the many Nashville MCs who distinguished themselves in 2021 was Negro Justice, who you might have heard tag-teaming with Gee Slab on a great EP called Resplendent. Earlier this week, Justice announced via Instagram that he’s got his debut full-length album ready to unleash. The drop is set for March 14, which is both Pi Day and Justice’s birthday.
For now, he’s also released a visual for the single “Dutch Masters Thesis.” Above, see all3Y3Z’s camera follow Justice to several spots around the city; he’s hard at work in the studio in some shots, taking a break to hit what appears to be one of the titular blunts in another. Over a loping, head-nodding beat by Cal Cuttah, Justice makes a statement of purpose with a measured flow: “I pay my dues / But I can’t stop until it’s paid in full / Can’t relate to you / ’Cause all you ever did / Was play the fool / My people eatin’ / You can see that all the plates is full.”
Meanwhile, singer JukeBx carries the message about staying on-mission through the hook: “Heavy is the head that wears the crown / Grow your son to be a king / Or he ain’t gonna make it out.”
In his post, Justice notes that recent months have been all about transition, which isn't an easy thing to live with. But he’s excited about moving forward, especially with the people he’s surrounded himself with, including the SixOneTribe collective and the team over at EastSide Manor Studios. “This album is incredibly special to me, with its central theme being ‘you choose your own family,’ a personal creed that I live by,” he writes. “Blood or not, you ultimately choose who you surround yourself with, and I'm thankful to everyone on my team, my chosen family.”