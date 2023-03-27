Way back in January 2016, Madonna made her Music City debut with a production-packed, delightfully strange stop on her Rebel Heart Tour. There were only two downsides to the show, per our live-review column The Spin. First, the pop phenom herself didn’t take the stage until after 10:30 p.m. — apparently not an uncommon thing, and the show was ultimately great even if the crowd got restless. Second, the focus on Madge's then-current album Rebel Heart meant that there was less room for her classic catalog in the set.

Her forthcoming The Celebration Tour rectifies the latter situation. Per a release, it’s a parade of her mega-hits from the past four decades that’s coming to Enormodomes across North America — including Music City’s own, first among a handful of dates just added to the run. Madonna will stop at Bridgestone Arena on Dec. 22, with tickets on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 31; for all the details on various presale offers and VIP packages, see Madonna’s website.

One other facet to the show: Internationally revered Bob the Drag Queen is also performing. In a note accompanying the release, the star points to the threats posed to the LGBTQ community by the recent spate of laws passed by our state legislature.

“It’s creating an unsafe environment; it makes America a dangerous place for our most vulnerable citizens, especially trans women of color,” Madonna writes. “Also, these so-called laws to protect our children are unfounded and pathetic. Anyone with half a brain knows not to fuck with a drag queen. Bob and I will see you from the stage in Nashville where we will celebrate the beauty that is the queer community.”