Pretty much everyone can point to someone in their life who’s been there for them — maybe at a significant cost to themselves or in spite of difficult circumstances, but certainly for no other reason than it’s the right thing to do. In their forward-driving, R&B-schooled new single “Fortune Favors the Bold,” outstanding folk-pop songsmith Joy Oladokun and topflight rapper Tim Gent put a spotlight on those folks.
Oladokun co-wrote her parts with Jeremy Lutito and Natalie Hemby. As she explains in a release, she wanted to emphasize the fundamental kindness that’s required when people are at their most vulnerable.
“We wrote this song as a sort of way to imagine a world where victims are heard and addictions are met with compassion,” Oladokun writes. “Natalie, Jeremy and I all felt that the most powerful people we’ve encountered in our lives were also the most compassionate. This song is both a celebration of those people and a way of hoping that the influence of kindness and care continues to spread until this world is a radically different place.”
Gent’s verse takes a closer look at the underlying social and economic problems. As he raps: “Spilling blood in the water, yet intentions aren’t cryptic / And the funds is fundamental / But see that fades away / And when it’s gone we left with spirit / It make me wonder what it really cost to pay attention.”
Check out the contemplative animated visual above