Exactly two months ago, multihyphenate songsmith Jasmin Kaset released a digital single consisting of “Have You Met Me Yet?” and “I Will Never Let You Go From Me.” You may recall that included the delightfully low-budget horror-flick video for “Met Me,” in which Kaset dies while giving birth to herself and comes back as a zombie.
The two tunes reflect on the challenges of keeping a creative career going through tough times and balancing it and your personal life when you don’t have mega-star resources. If you’ve ever struggled to make ends meet and have a decent home life while making the music or other art that matters to you, “I Will Never Let You Go From Me” is a song for you. How much of what feels like your core creative identity do you give up in order to find a sense of balance? Kaset grapples with all of these things as the somewhat “Purple Rain”-esque song lopes along, singing with a hint of unease, “I can’t go full-time ’cause I’m gonna start writing again.”
Today, we’re very pleased to premiere the music video for the piece, directed by musician and video artist Doug Lehmann (of The Clutters and Mystery Twins, among other endeavors). Above, see Kaset walk a dog into The 5 Spot — empty as it had been during pandemic lockdown — and hop on a treadmill (or maybe an elliptical) while her bandmates build a bonfire. Everything fades out as the song reaches its epic crescendo, with Larissa Maestro taking the vocal.
Get your very own copy of the digital single via Bandcamp (a limited run of lathe-cut singles by Funky Frankenstein is sadly sold out) and keep an eye on Kaset’s website for updates.