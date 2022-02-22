Gee Slab has long been one of the strongest MCs in Nashville’s ever-growing hip-hop scene. He’s also been very community-minded, from work with and on behalf of the Six One Tribe collective — though Slab isn't on it, don’t miss out on their new posse cut “10,000 Hours” — to curating the Tenn Toes Down playlist in conjunction with Vibe editor Datwon Thomas.
Now, he’s got a little something of his own coming up: A new EP called The First Afterthought is on its way. There’s no release date just yet, but today we’re very pleased to premiere the first single from the record.
If you've followed Slab on social media, you'll be familiar with a particular piece of advice he posts frequently: “Wake up everyday and expect to win...then accept the wins, never feel guilty.” The new track "Load" expands on that mindset a bit, as he raps: “I’m cut from pressure, don’t disrespect it / I’m not a diamond in the rough / I am the fuckin’ rough / Just like my life, ain’t no luck, I’m still 100.”
Fellow Nashville hip-hop ace Namir Blade produced the song, which features kinetic, trap-like percussion and deep bass juxtaposed with sweeping, dramatic strings. Give it a spin in the embed above or on your favorite streaming service (see Tidal, Apple Music or Spotify), and keep an eye on Slab's Twitter, Instagram and Facebook profiles for updates.