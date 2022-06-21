By the start of summer last year, the live-music economy was beginning to ramp back up after spending more than a year in suspended animation due to COVID. The folks who program Outloud Music Festival — a relatively recent addition to Nashville’s outdoor concert calendar that features LGBTQ artists and allies — made a gamble. Their fest in June 2021, featuring Japanese Breakfast, Bully and lots more, was one of the first to return as an in-person event in Nashville, and it was a much-needed delight.
This year, Outloud is back on Saturday, Sept. 17, with phenomenal Glaswegian synthpop outfit CHVRCHES — who you might have just seen at Bonnaroo — in the headline slot. Danceable, electronically enhanced pop is the theme for the music lineup, and the others who will be offering up their variations include Australia-born Betty Who, Israel’s Noa Kirel, L.A.-residing Lauren Sanderson and Slayyyter, Brooklyn duo Daisy the Great and Nashville’s own Mad Welsley and DJ Griffin Green. Tynomi Banks, who you’ve seen on Canada’s Drag Race, will strut her stuff on the Loud Stage along with the musicians, and Britney Banks and Venus Ann Serena serve as your emcees there.
Meanwhile, you’ll find more drag on the Out Stage, with your hosts Cya Inhale and Vidalia Anne Gentry, and confirmed performances from Jiggly Caliente and Pandora Boxx. There will be more artist announcements for both stages in the weeks to come. The party goes down in the same place as last year: the Main Event Parking Lot on James Robertson Parkway. Ticket prices haven’t been announced yet, but tickets will go on sale Friday, June 24 — keep an eye on the festival’s website, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for updates.