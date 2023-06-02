No summer playlist would be complete without those tracks that get you hot and sweaty on a crowded dance floor. Nashville-based singer Catalina understands this powerful party truth, and on Friday dropped a new single that, in her own words, “is a song for those late nights full of love, lust, and intimacy.”
“Paradise” is an electronic dance track and represents a bit of a departure from the singer’s catalog of pop and rock ballads. But, as her 2019 album Multifacética aptly demonstrated, the Chilean-born artist is able to pull quite a few different elements and styles together on any given track.
The track captures the feeling of a whirlwind night, beginning with a beat that flirts gently with a dancehall sound before giving way to an ambient and pulsing synth riff. In the last minute, a saxophone adds smoothness and maturity to the layers, complementing Catalina’s increasingly powerful vocals.
Spin the track above, and keep up with Catalina and her releases at her website and on Instagram.