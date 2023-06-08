In the two years since Allison Russell released her debut solo LP Outside Child, the Montreal-born, Nashville-residing roots-music polymath and multiple-Grammy nominee ramped up an already-busy career and stepped confidently into the limelight. Among other achievements this year alone, she helped organize — and co-headlined — the massive Love Rising benefit at Bridgestone Arena for LGBTQ rights organizations, and is nominated for two Americana Music Association awards. Earlier this week, she announced a follow-up album called The Returner, set for release through Fantasy Records on Sept. 8.
“My goal with The Returner — sonically, poetically, and spiritually — is a radical reclamation of the present tense, a real time union of body, mind, and soul,” Russell writes in a release. “This album is a much deeper articulation of rhythm, groove, and syncopation.”
Accompanying the aforementioned release is a visualizer for the title track of The Returner. Above, check out the piece, a flashing showcase for Russell and members of her Rainbow Coalition band in a very intimate and spiritual setting, filmed by outstanding director and visual artist Seck at the Sacred Dog Ranch in Fairview, Tenn. They lean back into the groove and harmonize on a refrain that reflects on the power of self-acceptance and what it allows you to do for others: “I’m a summer dream / I’m a real light beam / I’m worthy Of all the goodness and the love / That the world’s gonna give to me / I’m’a give it back ten times / People, are you ready? / If you think you’re alone / Hold on — I’m coming.”
While currently Russell has no upcoming shows in Nashville on her calendar, you can follow her on Instagram for upcoming announcements. Visit your favorite record store or this handy link to preorder the record.