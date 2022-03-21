Because the experience of time is so unpredictable in the COVID era, it’s entirely possible to not realize that we’re entering the third year of the pandemic. Things have improved significantly — vaccination has led to signs of recovery like a full-to-bursting spring concert calendar — but we’re not out of the woods yet. While the outcome isn’t guaranteed, there’s a possibility that the Omicron BA.2 variant spreading in Europe could result in a new wave of infections here.
In the fall, blues champion Adia Victoria released her outstanding third LP A Southern Gothic, which reorients the narrative about Southern culture to include the contributions of Black people over centuries. Much of the record was written while Victoria was working in an Amazon warehouse, a job that she took to pay her bills while she couldn’t tour. Today, she released “Ain’t Killed Me Yet,” a song that wasn’t on the record but was written during that same period.
The single responds to being forced by the circumstances to take on a job with the inherent risk of COVID exposure. Victoria imagined it as a companion piece to poet Lucille Clifton’s “won’t you celebrate with me,” which reflects on surviving being a Black woman in America. Over a driving groove — reminiscent of “Boogie Chillen,” “Spirit in the Sky” and “La Grange” — Victoria extrapolates Clifton’s idea, examining temporary pleasures as a way of grounding yourself in the present amid so much chaos and stress. As she sings: “So pour me one last drink / And roll me one last smoke / And keep the jukebox playin' till we both go broke / It's a hard way of livin’ / But the livin’ ain't killed me yet.”
“It is the irreverent celebration of those who meet life on their own terms,” Victoria writes in a release. “When the future is uncertain, the immediacy of the pleasures and vagrancies of the now is all that matters. I wrote ‘Ain't Killed Me Yet’ while behind the wheel on the way to work in a warehouse where death was a real possibility. The blues anchored me in the now so that I could not only survive but I could give the finger, and blow smoke in the face of my fear and anxiety.”
