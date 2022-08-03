Get Your Free Christie Cookies Recipe Grab a free recipe for Christie Cookies Stuffed With Goo Goo Clusters Aug 3, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Like what you read? Click here to make a contribution to the Scene and support local journalism! In Print July 28 - August 3, 2022 (Vol. 41, No. 26) July 28 - August 3, 2022 (Vol. 41, No. 26)