A couple miles south of the neon lights of Broadway is The Smiling Elephant, Nashville’s own gateway to Bangkok. As soon as patrons step across the longtime Eighth Avenue outpost’s charming wooden threshold, vibrant aromas emanate from its open kitchen. The Smiling Elephant — opened by the late Prayote “Sam” Kopsombut and his wife Boonjit in 2010 — offers unparalleled Thai cuisine.
Thai food is a treasure trove of plant-based finds. From pad thai to rotating daily curries — including massaman curry and green curry — options for vegan and vegetarian foodies abound. Tofu is available as a protein replacement, and vegans can find many dishes without eggs.
A must-try on The Smiling Elephant’s menu is the Tofu Cashew Stir-Fry. Pan-seared tofu is sautéed with pineapples, fragrant chili paste, onion and whole cashews. It’s served on a bed of fluffy jasmine rice, and a dish of satay sauce comes on the side to drizzle on top. From the moment this dish appears on the table, the scent of cashews, the zing of chili and the satay’s warmth compete for center stage. Each flavor is a delight, from the first bite to the last.