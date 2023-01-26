One of cheesemonger Michelle Muldoon’s favorites is the Tea Rose, a goat cheese covered with edible flowers and herbs from Capriole, a farm in Indiana. Tea Rose is the name of the real goat originally involved in the cheese’s production, and she’s pictured on the package. Muldoon thinks of herself as a “cheese matchmaker,” introducing people to their “soul cheeses.” Every cheese has a story, and this story has a sad twist.
“Tea Rose is no longer with us, but she was this family’s goat, so they named this cheese after her,” Muldoon says. “Her descendents are still giving milk to make the cheese today. It’s a super cute story and it reminds you that these cheeses are somebody’s life’s work.”
Greys Fine Cheese and Entertainment is the result of many lives’ work. The Memphis-based business has been on a roll, starting a cheese-board and education business in 2020, opening its first location in Memphis in 2021, and opening its Nashville location on Charlotte Avenue in late 2022. The company is also planning to debut a location in The Factory at Franklin this year.
There are a few terms to get straight in the cheese community. There’s “turophile,” a word for cheese connoisseur. There are cheese boards, not to be confused with charcuterie boards, the latter of which actually borrows the term for cured meats. If you step into the Nashville store, you’ll be able to buy a “planche,” the French word for a board of foods to nibble on, which can include cheese, meats, crackers and other accoutrements. Then there’s the cheesemonger, charged with discussing, recommending and cutting up the cheese. The profession is not like a sommelier in terms of education, but it’s still a role for someone who knows a whole lot about cheese.
“To be a cheesemonger, I think my primary job is to get high-quality cheese in people’s hands and open a window to new experiences with things that have been made for centuries,” says Kurt Mau, owner of Greys. “Cheese, to me, is this thing you can spend your whole life chasing, and you’re never going to master it.”
Co-owners Kurt and Jackie Mau got into the business making cheese boards as corporate gifts. Kurt, a Nashville native with a culinary background, included notes with information about each of the cheeses, the kind of information that he was hungry for but rarely got when ordering cheese at restaurants.
Cheese making is an ancient tradition founded on simply making milk last, Kurt says. In the United States, it’s a younger industry. The States also have a lot more rules around milk. American cheese has to be aged longer than 60 days when made with raw milk — a fact that prompts cheese lobbying.
“Most of the cheeses you’re going to get in France are going to be nonpasteurized or raw-milk cheeses,” Kurt says. “In the cheese business, we find that cheese is a living thing, so the closer it is to its original source, the better. Pasteurization is not always great — it’s definitely a hindrance.”
With these limitations comes more ingenuity, he says. Plus, there aren’t as many rules when it comes to importing cheese from other countries. Kurt says it is easier for him to get a lot of small-batch cheeses from Europe than some in California or Wisconsin, for example.
Kurt and Jackie also travel to visit creameries — memorably and recently, some cheese caves in Spain. At Quesería Maín in rural Sotres, Spain, another husband-and-wife team makes queso de cabrales, a blue cheese. Every day they wake up and milk a cow at 4 a.m., then again at 4 p.m. They make two hikes each day — one 20-minute trip, and another hour-and-20-minute trek, often in snowshoes — to limestone caves to turn the cheese as it cures. When it’s ready, they put the wheels of cheese (up to 16) in a basket on the back of a donkey, which brings it back to their shop.
Greys is full of detailed stories like this.
“I have a cheddar here that’s 10 years old,” says Muldoon. “There are small humans that I can have conversations with that are younger than that. That’s crazy. Someone did that. Somebody made that cheese and said, ‘I’m not going to touch it for 10 years.’”
Greys offers educational classes and lunch and dinner menus to the public, as well as private events in store or at home. They also create custom cheese trays for special events. In the storefront, customers can sample and take home slices of cheese — with costs ranging from $13 per pound up to $67 per pound.
The Maus encourage people to buy less cheese more often, in any attempt to put a dent in their cheese bucket list.
“I love games you can’t win, and you’re never gonna have every cheese out there,” Kurt says.