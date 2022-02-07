Y’all may not have noticed, but lately I’ve been writing three or four posts a week here at Bites rather than my former output of up to 10 posts a week. But just because I’ve cut back a little bit doesn’t mean there are fewer news nuggets that you should know about. And just because February is the shortest month doesn’t mean that the culinary calendar isn’t chock-full of events worthy of your attention.
So I’ve decided to offer a periodic listing of items you might want to consider for the upcoming weeks. (But let’s not call it a “calendar dump,” because dump should only be used when talking about food in conjunction with the word “cake.”) Off we go!
The first soirée for your potential partying pleasure is the annual Bourbon Night at the Antiques and Garden Show at the Music City Center. On Friday, Feb. 11, from 6:30 until 9 p.m., you can shop the showroom floor with an intimate crowd while sipping on whiskeys from Brown-Forman, including Jack Daniel's Rye and Single Barrel Rye, Woodford Reserve Rye and Cooper’s Craft Barrel Reserve. Representatives of the brands will be on hand to lead you through tastings, and the whiskeys might loosen up your pocketbook a little bit while you browse more than 150 booths of wares from horticultural and antiques dealers. There will also be live music and a spread of Southern food delights that you can enjoy while touring the three massive gardens set up in the exhibit hall. Tickets are available at the event website.
On Sunday, Feb. 20, the Lao/Southern mashup pop-up Champa Origins will set up shop at Otto’s Bar in West Nashville at 4210 Charlotte Ave. Enjoy cocktails from the bar as you plunge through Champa Origins' fun and inventive menu of small plates. They’ll start serving at 5 p.m. and keep passing out the treats until they run out. Word is that their food is really spectacular, so report back if you’re a fan!
Also on Feb. 20 is the wildly popular Our Kids Soup Sunday, an annual event that benefits Our Kids, a nonprofit providing medical evaluations and crisis counseling for children and families struggling with child sexual abuse. For almost 30 years, this fun day has invited restaurants from around town to present their best bowls for judging by the assembled crowds and a panel of celebrity judges, and Our Kids has garnered an astonishing $1.6 million from the event over the years.
Our Kids is excited to be back in person for the 29th Annual Soup Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Nissan Stadium Club Level West. Last year’s champs Little Fib, Sambuca and Bacon & Caviar Gourmet Catering will return to defend their titles along with other returning competitors like Urban Grub, Midtown Café, and etc. There will also be Soup Sunday rookies like Fenwick’s 300.
Tickets for Soup Sunday may be purchased online for $25 per adult and $5 per child before taxes and fees. Children ages 3 and under will be admitted free. To purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite.
Finally, the last nuggets for this week is less of a calendar entry than it is a countdown. After a successful run of Sundays at Hathorne in West Nashville spot serving up some sfine sfincione, St. Vito Focacciaria is ending its residency in preparation for opening a new standalone location sometime soon. They’ll be taking Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 13, off, and then finishing up with two final Sunday services at Hathorne the following weekends. If you need to get your sfincione fix before the interregnum, plan accordingly.