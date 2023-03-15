Ever since my colleague Margaret Littman shared that chef Michael Hanna was planning to open a brick-and-mortar version of his wildly popular pop-up St. Vito’s sometime early this year, we’ve been wondering when we’d get a chance to get our hands on his Sicilian-style sfincione pizzas again. Well, the answer is tonight! But only tonight for at least a little while longer.
Starting at 4 p.m. today, March 15, Hanna will be slinging slices of his Classic Vito and Potato Vito pies for $10 through the carryout window at Locust at 2305 12th Ave. S. One slice is the equivalent of about a quarter of a regular pizza, so most diners will be sated by the single serving.
Jack Silverman waxed rhapsodically about these two particular pies more than two years ago, describing the Classic Vito as “a deeply satisfying balance of textures (gooey cheese, crusty edges and soft, airy dough underneath) and flavors (salty, sweet, acidic, herbal)” and the Potato Vito as “downright revelatory” and “a spectacular pizza.”
Some of the differentiating factors that make St. Vito’s pizzas so remarkable include his well-sourced ingredients and topping and especially his dough. Sfincione dough is the traditional base for pizzas on the western side of the island of Sicily, legendarily developed by the nuns of St. Vito monastery who created a pizza with a crispy crust and a spongy interior.
Memphis native Hanna started out baking these extraordinary pies out of his home until demand grew to the point that he began popping up in spots like Van Dyke Bed & Bevereage and Hathorne. His sfincione dough is 100 percent hydrated, naturally leavened and fermented through a cold bulk process that takes quite a long time and requires close supervision along the way.
Hanna will be able to spread out in his new kitchen a little bit while he undertakes this exacting process once he completes the move to 605 Mansion St. in the former home of Colt’s Chocolates in the Gulch. The opening is planned for sometime this spring, and diners will also have more room to spectate as the kitchen staff works in the open kitchen to prepare a slightly more robust list of pizzas, plus a few other regional specialty dishes crafted using local ingredients.
Working with local architecture firm Powell, Hanna has planned a convivial space with a long bar and long banquettes and tables designed to facilitate socializing and sharing. The offerings of wine, beer and cocktails should help out with that, too!
Until then, tonight is your best chance to experience a slice of Sicily, but quantities are limited. Today might be a good day to work through lunch and knock off a little early to make sure you’re in line when the window opens so you don’t miss out!