Celebrating holidays during these pandemic days is weird. Should you go to religious services in person? Indoors? Outdoors? Should you have people over to celebrate? Should they wear masks?
At least deciding what to eat can be relatively easy. Shep’s Delicatessen, the East Nashville purveyor of Jewish comfort food, has menus of special meals available for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, the upcoming Jewish High Holidays.
Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year, and Shep's has the traditional “head of the year" foods including: apples and honey (which symbolize wishing for a sweet year ahead), brisket, chicken, kugel and cheesecake. The cost is $52 (not including tax or gratuity) for two people and $26 per person for more than two people. Rosh Hashanah meals are available Monday, Sept. 6, through Wednesday, Sept. 8.
Yom Kippur, the Jewish day of atonement, is a day of fasting. Many people celebrate its culmination with a “break the fast” meal with lots of little dishes. The Shep’s menu includes challah (braided egg bread), bagels and schmear, white fish and salads. Cost is $48 (not including tax or gratuity) for two people. The Yom Kippur menu is available Wednesday, Sept. 15, through Thursday, Sept. 16.
Full menu previews are available online. Order in advance by emailing challah@shepsdeli.com. Meals are available for pickup or delivery, and Shep’s is located at 1000 Main St.