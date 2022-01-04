Judging from the parking lot at the downtown YMCA, there’s a whole lot of good intentions flying around town at the start of this new year. Self-improvement efforts have been a part of flipping the calendar page since Adam decided to add a little more fruit to his diet in Eden. Initiatives like “Dry January” have grown in popularity as people seek to give their brains and bodies a little break, especially in the face of the extra stresses introduced during COVID times.
Usually, pizza doesn’t fit into those sorts of plans, but Nicky’s Coal Fired doesn’t want to exclude potential patrons who might be looking to eat a little cleaner in January. So alongside of their regular delicious menu of pizzas, pastas and veggies, they’ve put together a special they're calling the Plant-Based Party, featuring products from local purveyor of delightful vegan alternative foods, The BE-Hive.
The BE-Hive and Nicky’s have collaborated in the past, and if you’ve ever enjoyed a pie at home or out at a restaurant featuring The BE-Hive’s chorizo or pepperoni made from seitan, you know that it’s not a sacrifice to go meatless when this is the alternative.
If you want to keep it vegan at Nicky’s, you can plan an entire evening of healthier fun by plunging into the Plant-Based Party. Start off with some garlic bread or focaccia alongside marinara or pesto sauce, or experiment with Nicky’s fantastic vegetarian antipasti that always benefits from a roasty and toasty pass through the coal oven.
Follow up the apps with a mushroom cavatelli pasta course or pick from two pizza specials featuring The BE-Hive’s products. One is a pretty straightforward red sauce pie with BE-Hive’s vegan pepperoni product and plant-based mozzarella. The other is the more extravagant Super-preme, another red sauce pizza, this time topped with mushrooms, olives, peppers and BE-Hive’s mozz and Italian crumbles. Twice the toppings, half the guilt!
Nicky’s has also rejiggered their drinks menu to accommodate Dry January, including some novel spirits-free alternatives including a raspberry tonic with lemon, alongside other spirit-free beverage options such as an orange coffee soda, a ginger-lime-mint refresher and Walker Brother's Kombucha.
I gotta admit, this healthier January deal doesn’t sound like the ordeal I imagined it might be.