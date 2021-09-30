For the first time since the world turned upside down in March 2020, the Nations favorite Nicky’s Coal Fired is bringing back their $10 Tuesdays promotion. They'll price all of their artisanal coal-fired pies for just 10 bucks, for carryout or dining in. The bagels by day and pizzeria/ristorante by night has also extended their opening days from Tuesday until Sunday to offer another day to nosh on the restaurant’s fantastic selection of antipasti, charcuterie, pastas from scratch and pizzas.
The NCF Bagel Shop is open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with the restaurant opening for food and drink from 4 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. every day except Monday. Nicky’s Coal Fired is at 5026 Centennial Blvd., and that’s where you can find me for the first night of this fantastic bargain deal next Tuesday, Oct. 5! No reservations are necessary. Just show up and dig in.