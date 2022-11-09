MashUp! is a non-profit that was founded in 2017 to connect the local medical community with an underserved segment of the local population, specifically LGBTQ people of color. The group serves as an information hub to connect people and services while at the same time educating the medical community about the unique requirements of this community. They also aim to address discrimination and racism as a public health crisis.
To help raise funds to support their efforts, MashUp! Has planned a “Giving Out Loud” brunch for Sunday, Nov 13 from 1:00 until 4:00 at Yay Yay’s on Jefferson, 1821 Jefferson Street, In addition to unlimited brunch items and mimosas, DJ MyWorld will be playing the hits to keep the party pumping. The event will also serve as a launch for MashUp!’s newest initiative which they are calling V.O.C.A.L. (Visibility, Opportunities, Community, Access, and Loving Relationships.)
V.O.C.A.L. aims to create safe spaces for trans and gender non-conforming Black people through education of the entire community about the complex issues surrounding this sector of the population. Three influential Black trans and gender non-conforming individuals will be recognized at the brunch for their efforts in advocating for their community.
Founder and CEO Brian Marshall says, “As a small grassroots organization, the financial support from the Giving Out Loud Brunch will allow us to continue and expand our services. In particular, we hope to use the proceeds of this event to provide more specialized services to our local transgender and gender non-conforming community. Our trans community continues to face severe discrimination, stigma, systemic inequalities, and health inequities. During a time when over 200 proposed anti-trans bills have been filed, we felt it imperative to elevate their voices, highlight their achievements, and let this community know we are walking with them on this arduous journey to victory.”
MashUp! Has set an aggressive fundraising goal of $10,000 for the event, so if you’d like to help them reach that number, buy your tickets today at the “Giving Out Loud” brunch Eventbrite page.